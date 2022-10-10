Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Sept. 26

Asi Market

1300 N. Thompson St., Suite L, Springdale

Critical violations: Food plates kept at room temperature lack a time the food was removed from temperature control.

Noncritical violations: No food safety training has been taken. Pork had blood that had congealed, were repackaged and lack a label.

Dairy Queen

2091 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Containers of ice cream cakes prepared on-site and stored in the freezer for customer self-service lacks required labeling as specified in law. Food employee's finger rings are not plain bands. Two stacks of single-use containers for ice cream cakes are not covered or stored inverted in back dry storage area. Items must be stored to prevent contamination.

Jasper's Hibachi Express

3445 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: Lemons and cucumber are stored below a container with raw beef and a container with raw shrimp, in the refrigerator. Sushi rice at 70 degrees, and it was put out at room temperature at 8:30 a.m.

Noncritical violations: Sticky paper for insects is located next to the prep area.

Springdale High School

1103 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The food items prepared for the salad bar, ham, turkey etc., temping at 58 degrees on the prep table.

Springdale High School Football Concession

109 N. Pleasant St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The ice machine roof has black residue on the surface.

Uncommon Egg Rolls

4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

Sept. 27

Andy's Frozen Custard

1237 Mathias Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The manager has not taken food safety training for managers.

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant

861 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Employee washed hands then dried on clothing due to lack of paper towels. Cook assembled and garnished a shrimp cocktail with bare hands. Another cook packed a to-go order with a bare hand. No paper towels were available at the cooks' handwashing sink or the server handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Bar handwashing sink did not have a sign. Multiple containers of cut fruit in the bar fridge were not date marked. Boxes of chips and canned food were being stored on the floor. Trash cans in ladies room were not covered.

Grace Childcare

5185 Apple Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety training for managers has been taken.

KDK's Soul Kitchen

2758 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Mili's Antojitos

3198 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification is not available.

Walk-On's Sport's Bistreaux

1199 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Both bar handwashing sinks did not have paper towels.

Noncritical violations: Sani bucket lactic acid concentration was at 0 ppm. Sanitizer from source at 0 ppm lactic acid. Ice cream scoop was stored in a still dipper well that was 74 degrees. There is a buildup of ice in the freezer on the box that contain the fans.

World's Best Java And Pies

617 E. Emma Ave., Suite C, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

Sept. 28

Grand Village At Clear Creek

1998 W. Grand Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Boxes of single service to-go items were being stored on the floor of dry storage.

Harps Deli-Bakery

1951 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: House flies observed in food preparation areas.

Noncritical violations: One food employee lacks a beard restraint. Under the three-compartment sink, the compartment for sanitizing solution is a half full bucket of solution from the seal leaking when draining the compartment. Outside garbage receptacles are not covered.

Harps Food Store

1951 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: Food employee while slicing a whole pineapple ate a slice during preparation. Food employee failed to change disposable gloves after consuming a slice of pineapple.

Noncritical violations: Several ceiling light bulbs lack replacement in the meat preparation area.

Hilton Garden Inn

1325 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Dishwasher chlorine level was at 0 ppm.

Noncritical violations: None

Jose's Bar & Grill

1032 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Raw beef stored in a container above enchilada sauce.

Noncritical violations: None

McDonald's

1089 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The milk refrigerator has water and milk mix on the floor area.

Wine U

1641 W. 15th St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Disposable towels are unavailable at the handwashing sink in the bar area.

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 06/30/2022.

Sept. 29

Carmelita Catering Co.

922 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. The retail food permit has expired.

Jersey Mike's Subs

160 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 101, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Walk-in cooler has raw eggs stored above packaged ready-to-eat food. At the small prep table: mayonnaise temping at 57 degrees, tomatoes at 50 degrees and chopped lettuce at 47 degrees. Sliced tomatoes stacked high above the cold holding pan. The tomatoes on the top level were temping at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Bucket with chemical sanitizer for wiping cloths is stored on the floor. Sanitizer concentration in the bucket is 0 ppm. Dispenser in ware washing area is empty.

Prairie Grove Junior High School

806 N. Mock St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: Employee changed gloves without washing hands.

Noncritical violations: One can was on shelf with a dent on the top edge.

Royal Donuts

113 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: One spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Several floor tiles require replacement. Posted permit expired 07/31/2022.

Zelli Pasta Deli-Bakery

809 E. Emma Ave., Suite D, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 26 -- Gathering Place, 4677 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Northwest Specialty Hospital, 3873 N. Parkview Drive, Fayetteville; Springdale High School-Basketball Concession, 1103 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; Springdale School Distribution Warehouse, 1612A E. Emma Ave., Springdale; St. Joseph's Catholic School, 1722 N. Starr Drive, Fayetteville; White Oak Station, 1940 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Sept. 27 -- Hampton Inn And Suites, 1700 S. 48th St., Springdale; Lincoln Middle School / Aramark, 201 E. School St., Lincoln; Neal's Cafe, 806 N. Thompson St., Springdale; Southwest Junior High School, 1807 Princeton Ave., Springdale

Sept. 28 -- Crisis Brewing, 210 S. Archibald Yell Blvd., Fayetteville; Dollar General Store, 548 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown; Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin St., Elkins; Hellstern Middle School, 771 HarBer Ave., Springdale; Rick's Bakery, 1220 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Sept. 29 -- Cold Stone Creamery, 160 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 109, Fayetteville; Lincoln High School FFA Trailer, 1392 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln