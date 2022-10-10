WATCH: Little Rock mayoral forum to start at 6:30 p.m.

A forum for Little Rock mayoral candidates will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the CALS Ron Robinson Theater.

The forum is hosted by the Central Arkansas Library System, KUAR, and the League of Women Voters of Pulaski County, according to a news release from the library system.

Doors to the theater, 100 River Market Ave., will open at 5:30 p.m.

Four people are running for the city's highest elective office -- Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and challengers Greg Henderson, Steve Landers Sr. and Glen Schwarz.

