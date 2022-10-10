Weekend shootings kill one, injure two

Three people were shot -- one killed -- in two shootings that took place within hours of each other in downtown Little Rock this weekend, according to police.

Officers received a call about a shooting at 406 S. Louisiana St. about 2 a.m. Sunday. The shooting happened at closing time for some area bars and was near the Mann Parking Deck, which is often used for Main Street residents and business patrons.

Spokesperson Mark Edwards said officers arrived in the 200 block of West 4th Street and found a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds. Police secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and died of his injuries, according to a news release from the Little Rock Police Department.

The victim's name was not immediately released and the next of kin hasn't been notified. Edwards said police did not have a suspect in custody as of Sunday night.

On Saturday, police heard "multiple shots" about 10:30 p.m, according to a report.

The report lists 100 Ottenheimer Plaza at the intersection of President Clinton Avenue near Roberts Library as the address. The portion of the River Market is typically busy on Saturday nights -- with many late-night venues in the area.

The officers determined that the shots were coming from the nearby Riverfront Park.

The report said police observed multiple men running from the area and they made contact with a minor who stated that she was "shot by an unknown suspect from an unknown location."

Officers made contact with a second minor who stated that he was shot by an unknown suspect as well, according to the report.

The minors were 13 and 15, according to the report.

Police talked to witnesses who said they heard the gunshots but did not see the shooter.

The report said police secured the scene. Both victims were transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment. According to the report, both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims' names or ages weren't released in the report.

Edwards said police do not have a suspect in custody as of Sunday night.