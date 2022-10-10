West Memphis man, 22, charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting

A West Memphis man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with an early Saturday shooting in Crittenden County, police said.

Authorities identified 22-year-old Elijah Singleton as a suspect in the killing of Jakeya Hampton, who is also from West Memphis.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Scottwood Street around 1:15 a.m. in reference to a person being shot. Police found Hampton with multiple gunshot wounds in a gray Kia Optima, according to a Facebook post from the West Memphis Police Department.

Medics were called to the scene, but Hampton died from her injuries.

The post states detectives arrived at the scene to begin their investigation where they developed Singleton as a person of interest in the homicide.

Authorities said they found him through the use of several investigative tools and help from the community.

According to the post, Singleton was taken into custody at a Budget Inn in West Memphis without incident just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

An online inmate roster indicates he remained at the Crittenden County jail late Monday morning.











