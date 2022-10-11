About the QBs …

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks should have their team leader back for Saturday's 2:30 p.m. nonconference marquee game at Brigham Young.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson was back at practice Monday after missing last Saturday's 40-17 loss at Mississippi State. The junior team captain made the trip but did not play against the Bulldogs after having concussion-like symptoms from a blow to the helmet against Alabama the week before.

With Jefferson on the brink of returning, the quarterback situation for the Razorbacks gained some clarity in terms of depth and purpose. Sophomore Malik Hornsby was elevated to second team ahead of senior Cade Fortin on the depth chart, and he now seems completely devoted to quarterback preparation without wide receiver reps.

"He certainly earned that spot on Saturday," Coach Sam Pittman said of Hornsby. "I just gave him his choice whether he wanted to stay where he was as the two quarterback now or whether he wanted to move to wideout or if he was interested in moving to corner."

Hornsby, who entered on the second series against Mississippi State, was out only briefly after that: To have a physical check by team trainers for four plays, on a three-play sequence that started at the Arkansas 1 and for one third-down pass in the second quarter.

The 6-2, 186-pounder accounted for 347 yards, 234 passing on 8 of 17 completions and 113 on the ground. He threw one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

"There was a big weight lifted off his back, I think, with the way he performed," Pittman said. "I think he validated what he thought about himself as a quarterback and what the team did. He wants to stay right there and be ready if needed at quarterback."

The health of both starting quarterbacks was a hot topic on Monday for Pittman and his BYU counterpart Kalani Sitake.

Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall didn't seem to be at 100% due to a shoulder issue in Saturday's 28-20 loss to Notre Dame in Las Vegas, according to media reports.

Hall completed 9 of 17 passes for 120 yards, with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception -- on the first offensive play of the game -- against the Fighting Irish. Hall, who was dinged up in a 38-26 win over Utah State the week before, spent considerable time with trainers during warmups on Saturday and threw very little in pregame.

"I think he was banged up," Sitake said after the game.

"Contrary to popular belief, no shoulder injury," Hall said Saturday night. "I feel good."





Later in his interview, Hall conceded, "Everybody is dinged up. ... I felt 100% earlier in the week, a little different story, but tonight I felt great, so yeah."

On Monday, Sitake was asked what he'd seen from Hall the previous 48 hours.

"He has no choice. He's got to go," he said. "I mean, this is midseason football. So he's got to be ready to roll."

Pittman said he likes what he's seen from Hall on video.

"Hall's a really good quarterback," he said. "They throw a lot of one-on-one balls. We're going to have to pressure him because I believe he'll pick us apart if we don't."

Arkansas coaches went into the Mississippi State game preparing to use both Fortin, who had earned the starting job through efficiency in practice, and Hornsby. The Razorbacks felt they could establish a running game and that Fortin would give them a shot at an efficient passing game.

However, circumstances worked against them. The Razorbacks fell behind 21-0 and wound up starting one drive each half at their 1.

The Bulldogs thwarted more than a handful of short-yardage plays, mostly on the ground, that kept the Arkansas offense from finding a rhythm, and thus momentum.

Pittman said the coaches were not disappointed in Fortin, who took 14 snaps and went 2 of 6 passing for 8 yards.

"As good as Malik played, I'm not for sure that Cade had really a chance to be honest with you," he said. "He didn't play very much."

Pittman said the packages with Hornsby as a wideout, slot man or motion player that worked the first three weeks are probably now withdrawn.

"It didn't work for him," Pittman said. "I think he wants to be a quarterback, and we were forcing a little bit into needs. I think we felt like our needs were a little bit more at wide receiver than what they may be.

"He wants to be a quarterback and that's where we're going to play him. I think because, even at practice, we took him away from [quarterback], and I don't think it helped him at practice. I think he can become what we all think he can be at quarterback if we just leave him there. I gave him that choice and that's what he chose, and honestly I was happy he did."

Jefferson and Hall are not far apart in terms of passing efficiency. Jefferson is 19th in the country with a 165.11 rating on 80-of-121 passing (66.1%) for 1,096 yards with 9 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Hall is 25th with a 160.68 efficiency rating on 129-of-188 passing (68.6%) for 1,558 yards, with 14 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.