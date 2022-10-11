ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Argenta theater adds new space for acting classes





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: ACT II in Argenta

Argenta Community Theater expands into a new space it's calling ACT II — half of a historic building at 315 Main St., North Little Rock, less than a block from its main space at 405 Main — with two celebratory grand-opening nights, 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday.

The theater is naming the space the Sharon Heflin Education Center in honor of a local philanthropist and longtime supporter of the theater. A Tuesday VIP Night, sponsored in part by Centennial Bank, specifically honors Heflin.

Actor and Little Rock native George Newbern ("Father of the Bride," TV's "Scandal") will be Wednesday night's featured guest and speaker, with Tony Award-winning Broadway producer and Arkansas native Elizabeth Williams occupying the same role on Thursday.

The event each evening will start at the Argenta Community Theater with cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres, with a red-carpet walk to the new space, where the theater will serve up dessert, entertainment and a gala presentation and announce new education classes and a scholarship program. Sponsors are Gwatney Chevrolet and Ben E. Keith Foods. Tickets, $150 plus tax each night (space is limited), are available at argentacommunitytheater.org.

Through a partnership with the city of North Little Rock and Pulaski County, the facility will provide space for classes for children and adults interested in performing and technical arts, including voice, acting, TV/film, technical production and dance classes.

ART AND EXHIBITS: Family affair

"Generations," paintings from three members of an Arkansas family — Connie, Dennis and Jason McCann — is on display through Dec. 9 in the Windgate Gallery, Center for the Humanities and Arts, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Main Campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. An opening reception will take place, 6-9 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free to the reception and the exhibition. Call (501) 812-2831 or email kleftwich@uaptc.edu.

Community history

"Unboxing Ralph Armstrong: A Community History Project," hundreds of photos donated to the museum by the family of photographer Ralph Waldo Armstrong III, who documented the lives of Black communities in Little Rock on film between 1951 and 2006, is on display through January at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. The interactive exhibit asks visitors to browse through the photos and share their connections and identify the people, places and events captured in the pictures, allowing the museum to "create a more comprehensive history of the Black experience in central Arkansas," according to a news release.

Armstrong (1925-2006) worked as a letter carrier for 37 years while simultaneously operating a photography business. He often photographed buildings that were slated to be demolished, especially in Little Rock's historic Ninth Street district, but also took portraits of individuals and families as well as special events.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (501) 683-3593 or visit MosaicTemplars.com.



