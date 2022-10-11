Arkansas Postcard Past

Otwell, 1914: Illinois investor W.B. Otwell bought a large tract in Craighead County, southwest of Jonesboro, with a goal to improve agriculture practices. He advertised farmland for sale with postcards as he dedicated the town of Otwell: "Quite a distinguished party, isn't it? On quite a nice little mission, too, aren't they? They spent the day on the new town site? Don't you think it would be pretty nice to hitch up with a body of men like this and own a lot or two in our very own town while it is brand new?"

