Battle-tested Braves seek title repeat

ATLANTA -- With their postseason curse eradicated, the Atlanta Braves have every reason to believe this could be another stellar October.

They aren't lacking for confidence, that's for sure, after chasing down the New York Mets in a captivating National Leagie East race.

Heading into their NL division series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Braves are playing with the swagger of a playoff-hardened team that won it all a year ago.

"Experience in the playoffs is huge," Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson said. "The only way you can get it is to go through it."

Atlanta has sure gone through it.

The franchise that put together an unprecedented streak of 14 consecutive division titles in the 1990s and 2000s is on another memorable run that began with the first of five straight NL East championships in 2018.

Two years ago, the Braves snapped a nearly two-decade-long drought without a postseason series victory. Last season, they finally returned to the pinnacle with their first World Series title in 26 years.

No more dragging around all those playoff flops.

"I'm very thankful and appreciative that we've been able to go through it and been able to kind of climb the ladder each year," Swanson said.

The Phillies are in the playoffs for the first time since 2011, finishing far behind the Braves and the Mets in the NL East but good enough to claim the final wild-card berth.

They are making the most of their return to the postseason, sweeping a first-round series in St. Louis to earn another shot at their division rival.

No one will remember that 14-game deficit in the regular season if Philly can pull off a shocker in this best-of-five series, which begins today with Braves ace Max Fried (14-7) facing Phillies left-hander Ranger Suárez (10-7).

The Phillies already overcame the firing of manager Joe Girardi in early June and several major injuries.

"We're definitely not afraid of a challenge," Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. "We've been faced with a few obstacles ... and it just makes it sweeter."

Atlanta appeared headed for a wild card, at best, after falling 10 1/2 games behind the Mets at the end of May.

Since then, the Braves have been the best team in baseball with a 78-34 record. Most memorably, they swept a three-game series from New York on the final weekend of the regular season, claiming another division title on a tiebreaker -- and a first-round bye -- when both teams finished 101-61.

The importance of that bye became apparent when the Mets were knocked off by the San Diego Padres in a wild-card series.

Rob Thomson, who took over as interim manager after Girardi's firing, was rewarded for the Phillies' turnaround with a two-year contract through 2024.

Philadelphia was 22-29 when Girardi was sacked on June 3. The club went 65-46 the rest of the regular season to break their 11-year playoff drought.

The move was officially announced Monday, two days after the Phillies won their first playoff series since 2010.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said it was apparent for a while that the 59-year-old Thomson deserved to have interim removed from his title.

"I've been continually impressed on how he's handled everything throughout the year," Dombrowski said.

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson steps out of the dugout for a workout ahead of Game One of the National League Division baseball playoff game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh (16) and Bryce Harper (3) celebrate after the Phillies defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in Game 2 of an NL wild-card baseball playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. The Phillies advanced to an NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)



The Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 in Game 2 of an NL wild-card baseball playoff series Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. The Phillies advanced to an NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)



Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna walks on the infield during a workout ahead of Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves manger Brian Snitker walks on the infield during a workout ahead of Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider throws in the outfield during a workout ahead of Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Bailey Falter catches a flying disk during a workout ahead of Game One of the National League Division baseball playoff game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson walks on the field during a workout ahead of Game One of the National League Division baseball playoff game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

