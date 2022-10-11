Cervantes aims for another title

There's shots of Cervantes on the system that can be turned into a mug

Cassie Cervantes of Bentonville West will get a chance to defend her state title after stomping her way into the semifinals.

After earning a first-round bye, the senior knocked off Springdale Har-Ber's Mary Blake Martfeld 6-0, 6-0 to highlight the first day of the Class 6A state tennis tournament Monday at the Rebsamen Tennis Center in Little Rock.

Cervantes, last year's singles titlest, finished second to Rogers Heritage's Stella de Vera in the 6A-West's Conference tournament two weeks ago but didn't encounter many problems in her opening match Monday. She broke Marfield three times in the first set and repeated that feat in the second to roll and set up an intriguing matchup with a past state champion.

Bentonville's Ella Coleman, who won the 2020 singles championship, will take on Cervantes in one semifinal today. On Monday, Coleman defeated Abby Whittaker of Mount St. Mary 6-0, 6-1 in the first round and North Little Rock's Caroline Jones 6-2, 6-1 in the second round.

Fort Smith Southside's Cate Cole beat Jonesboro's Chandler Jones 6-0, 6-2 and Conway's Ma'Rya Brown 6-1, 6-2 to earn a shot at de Vera in the other semifinal. Cervantes, de Vera and Cole all reached the semifinals a year ago.

In boys singles, Ethan Richardson of Jonesboro outlasted the 2021 runner-up, Carter Swope of Springdale Har-Ber, 6-1, 6-1 in the second round to move one step closer to the final. The junior captured the 6A-Central Conference crown last week and will face Harrison Deer of Rogers in the semifinals.

Also, Bentonville West's Graham Hardin, who garnered third-place honors at last season's state tournament but recently won the 6A-West singles title, knocked off Thompson Maner of Fayetteville 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and will battle Kevin Praphan of Fort Smith Northside today for a spot in the championship match.

The doubles division will have two new champions, with a pair of runner-ups on each side vying for a shot at redemption.

Little Rock Central's Khushi Patil and Caroline Lasley lost in last year's final, but beat Fayetteville's Evie Sandlin and Olivia Menendez 6-2, 6-4 on Monday in the second round. The duo, along with Rogers' Ashlyn Pursell and Annelise Deer, Bentonville's Glennah Langford and Kavya Kurichety, and Jonesboro's Ella McPike and Lauren Guadamuz, were among the girls' final four.

Like Patil and Lasley, Boyce Reed and Santiago Aquirre of Bentonville were also beaten in the 2021 title match. However, they survived their quarterfinal Monday by beating Little Rock Catholic's Gresham Messersmith and Aiden Bordador 6-1, 6-2. They'll play Jonesboro's Win Gibson and Carson Fowler, 6-0, 6-0 winners over Aaron Day and Korey Sauls of Rogers Heritage, in the semifinals. The survivor of that match will play Fayetteville's team of Jacob Nordin and Spencer Holloway or Fort Smith Southside's Robinson Wright and Graysen Conley in the final.