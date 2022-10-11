Go Forward grant writer secures $11M

Go Forward Pine Bluff has obtained more than $11 million in public and private awards since it was established in 2017.

GFPB Grant Writer Tiffany Copeland secured $4.5 million of that funding, according to a news release.

Copeland was hired in June 2018 and is paid with the GFPB sales tax fund under the initiative Community Planner and Grant Writer.

"Her success at searching high and low for outside funding has helped Pine Bluff in many ways," said Leigh Cockrum, GFPB office manager and human resources advisor.

"She has been able to obtain funding that may otherwise be overlooked had we not hired a grant writer."

Copeland has worked on numerous grants from 2018 to 2021 ranging from funding with Wal-Mart, Tyson, Union Pacific, Target, and Dollar General, to six-figure grants from entities like Cops Grants to support hiring police officers, according to the release.

There was also the $800,000 she helped secure from Youth Engagement Services for after-school programs and the $400,000 secured through the YES grant to support the YES program at the Carl A. Redus Jr. Aquatics Center, according to the release.

"Grant writing is kind of a foreign subject to a lot of people," said Copeland.

"When someone approaches you and says they need a grant, they don't always know that they have to explain why it needs to happen and exactly what they're going to do with the money."

Many city departments have applied for grants, but Copeland has brought additional energy, time and expertise to that process and has helped free up their time to implement the funded projects, according to the release.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington referenced a quote by George Bernard Shaw as she reflected on Copeland's work: "Don't wait for the right opportunity: create it."

"I can attest that Ms. Copeland does an excellent job of creating the opportunities to identify grants that provide the most benefits to the city of Pine Bluff," said Washington.

"These grants go a long way to assist our efforts in becoming that 'Destination City.'"

PB bridge work to close ramp

Improvements to an interchange ramp overpass at Pine Bluff will cause a full ramp closure starting Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, crews will close the interchange ramp that carries traffic from Highway 63 to northbound Interstate 530 that crosses East Harding Avenue.

This closure will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday and continue through 8 p.m. Oct. 17.

Drivers on Highway 63 needing to access I-530 northbound can follow a signed detour along Highways 79 and 81.

This closure will allow crews to perform deck maintenance and apply a polymer overlay, ARDOT said.

House of Bread to open pantry

The House of Bread Deliverance Church will open its food pantry Saturday at the church's new location, 1501 W. Second Ave.

The pantry will hand out food from 11 a.m. to noon or until all food boxes are gone, according to a news release.

Shade Tree deadline Friday

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division extended the application deadline for the 20-year anniversary of the Shade Trees on Playgrounds (STOP) program through Friday, according to a news release.

Arkansas schools needing additional shade on playgrounds can find the STOP program application and guidelines at agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry/stop-program/.