MUSIC: Darsombra to play White Water Tavern

Baltimore duo Darsombra brings its mind-expanding, "trans-apocalyptic galaxy rock" to White Water Tavern in Little Rock on Wednesday. The Lights Inside the Woods will open.

Darsombra features guitarist Brian Daniloski and keyboardist-video artist Ann Everton, who produce sprawling, spacey, exploratory instrumentals. Their latest release, last year's "Call the Doctor/Nightgarden," with its contrasting "Sun Side" and "Moon Side," is an EP that finds the pair gleefully tripping along sonic astral planes.

Everton's visual work accentuates the band's live show and videos, resulting in a playful, psychedelic experience highlighted by the pair's obvious enthusiasm for the music they make. They are also a hoot to interview, often talking over each other during a call from their home in their native Baltimore shortly before they began the tour that will bring them to Little Rock.

"We're busy," Everton yells from the background when asked what it's like in the days preparing for a tour.

"We're also playing a metal festival tomorrow," Daniloski adds.

Speaking of metal, Daniloski was a member of heavy metal outfit Meatjack. Touring in the early 2000s underground metal scene, Meatjack played Little Rock and became friendly with Arkansas metal legends Rwake (Wednesday's opening act The Lights Inside the Woods, by the way, is a project created by Rwake drummer Jeff Morgan).

Darsombra began as a one-man outfit, and Daniloski released several albums including the dark, 2006 debut "Ecdysis." (After some back-and-forth, he and Everton agree that there have been a total of six Darsombra LPs.)

The pair met around 2009 and started dating, although their creative partnership would come a little later.

"She had her video art and I did my one-man band," Daniloski says. "We never thought of combining the two until a friend of ours was curating an event and asked if Ann would project her videos while I did my stuff at the same time and it was a hit."

By 2013, Darsombra was a two-piece.

"Call the Doctor/Nightgarden" is a preview of a planned double album, Daniloski says. Everton's colorful, tripped-out, 15-minute-long video for "Call the Doctor" is filled with the couple's ecstatic joy, as Daniloski reels off riffs and guitar-god poses while Everton dances around her keyboard.

"We are having fun," Everton says. "We wrote those songs during the pandemic as a means of lifting our spirits and we found that when we performed them and shared them with people it lifted their spirits, too."

"I did kind of an angry metal band for many years and pretended to be angry and miserable," Daniloski says. "Well, not pretend ... ."

"You were working out frustrations," Everton interjects.

"Now I just want to take a whole different approach with music and have a good time."

Still, it's not all rainbows and unicorns.

"On our 2019 release, 'Transmission,' there was a lot of doom and gloom for the first half of it," Everton says. "It was kind of Halloweeny, campy, the other half is a little more psychedelic and mescaline influenced."

Darsombra has played Little Rock several times over the years. Daniloski says he has made it a point to return after Meatjack found a following here.

"You play [some places] and people just sort of watch the band and they're not very emotive," he says. "We found that the audiences in Little Rock seem to be very passionate and into the music."

Everton still rues missing out on visiting Gurdon and investigating the mysterious Gurdon Light during a Southern tour a few years ago.

"I'm still a little mad about that," she says. "But we love Arkansas for many reasons. We love camping around Lake Ouachita and Hot Springs. Arkansas holds a lot of magic for us."

Darsombra