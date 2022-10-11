District fair set for later in week

Hestand Stadium will host the Southeast District Fair Home Economics and Horticulture Division as well as a carnival Wednesday through Saturday.

Last minute funding was provided by the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission and Walmart, according to Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County family and consumer sciences agent and home economics superintendent.

The fair will accept Home Economics and Horticulture Individual Educational exhibits on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. at Hestand Stadium. Entries will be judged Thursday. Judging is closed to the public. The fair entries must be picked up Sunday, between 2-5 p.m., according to a news release.

Entries will be accepted from these counties: Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Faulkner, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Lonoke, Ouachita, Prairie, and White.

Kizer invites all district residents to bring their families and friends to enjoy the home economics and horticulture exhibits during the fair and carnival.

FAIR ACTIVITIES

Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a Health Fair, Senior Citizens & Youth Day, will be held. Free hot dogs, chips, drink, and dessert will be available from 11 a.m. to noon.

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff nursing students will take blood pressure readings.

Exhibitors will include Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, Poison Control Center, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences South Central Center on Aging, and U of A Extension agents.

Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., special activities will held including comic book characters from Double Header giving free comic books, signing autographs, and posing for photos.

Delta Rivers Nature Center representatives will be at the fairgrounds with animals.

Debbie James and other Extension Homemakers Club (EHC) members will help children make key chains and other crafts. Kizer will demonstrate her favorite smoothie.

The EHC schedule includes Heart-N-Hands, Thursday; Willing Workers of White Hall, Grace Willing Workers and Camden Road, Friday; Lunch Bunch and New Horizons on Saturday.

HOME EC ENTRIES

Residents should enter district fair quality items for exhibition.

The Home Economics Departments correspond with the Arkansas State Fair, according to Kizer and Debbie James, assistant superintendent and Southeast Arkansas Livestock Association Board member.

• Home Economics Departments and Assistant Superintendents are:

• Art – Claudia Clark, Karen Gray, Kathy Rogers, Jo Segars;

• Baked Goods – Nancy Rosen and Elizabeth (Lee) Woodham;

• Crafts, Adults -- Barbra Freeman, Joyce Johnson, Delores Kelley, Linda Murray, and Brenda Robinson;

• Crafts, Youth – Connie Herrin, Savannah Johnston, and Kaye Richardson;

• Creative Stitchery & Sewing – Sarah Payton and Frances Smith;

• Crochet and Knitting – Sandy Smith and Lynda Toler;

• Food Preservation and Honey – Karen Bell Fox and Linda Works;

• Photography – Jo Ann Carr, Dot Hart, Payton King, Marnette Reed and Elizabeth Wall;

• Quilts – Patsy Brown, Brenda Hendrix, and Dianna Winfree;

• Woodworking, Home Furnishings & Person's with Disabilities – Jeanette Banks, Gail Sales, and Margaret Thomas;

• Horticulture Department Superintendent, Dot Hart, is assisted by Teki Hunt, Miriam Lester, and Maxine Graves.

Horticulture Divisions are: Potted Ornamentals, Hanging Plants, Fruits, Vegetables and Nuts.

Categories include: Youth (12 years and under), Junior (13 to 18 years) and Adult (19 years and up).

Kizer reminds entrants to complete entry forms and tags before coming to the fairgrounds. Contact a local Extension office for entry forms and tags.

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service is located at 500 S. Idaho St. Contact Mary Ann Kizer at (870) 534-1033 or by email at mkizer@uada.edu for forms.