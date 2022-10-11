Downtown Rogers state House district to choose between Carr, Cox

ROGERS -- The reelection bid of Rep. John Carr, R-Rogers, faces a challenge from Democratic nominee Rachel Cox in downtown Rogers' House District 15.

District 15 reaches Hudson Road on the north and Mills Lane in the south. Most of its eastern border runs along South Eighth Street, with part of the district's northeastern corner stretching farther to North Second Street. The western border reaches South Bellview Road.

State representatives serve two-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357. There are 100 members of the state House. Early voting begins Oct. 24. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Carr said he has met and talked to many of the constituents in the district having helped campaign for his predecessor in the House, then-Rep. Rebecca Petty, R-Rogers, and in his own campaigns.

"I know a lot of people in this district very well," he said. "I have a lot of personal and direct relationships."

"The people of this district want a representative who is close to them, someone they can personally relate to," Carr said. "That's why I spend so much time talking to them" while campaigning.

The specific issue that comes up most frequently when talking to voters is their desire to see the sales tax on used cars eliminated, Carr said. Cars costing up to and including $4,000 are subject to the state's 6.5% sales tax plus any local sales taxes.

"People were telling me that needed to be eliminated before those cars appreciated so much in value because of supply chain issues," he said.

The state has a $1.6 billion budget surplus, finance figures show. It can afford to cut the used car tax and still reduce the income tax, he said.

Rogers residents have needs the the state has not addressed, Cox said.

"I work in the nonprofit sector," she said. "I know what it's like in our community. More than 50% of our kids in school are on free and reduced lunch."

One of her priorities if elected would be to start up universal school lunches again. Continuing to provide school lunches even when classes were not in session was a covid emergency measure that proved invaluable to students who needed it, she said.

"We have the surplus to pay for that," Cox said of the state's budget surplus. "There are kids who need that because it's hard to learn when you're hungry."

In another issue, the region and the rest of Arkansas are facing a serious teacher burnout problem, Cox said.

"Our teachers need to be fairly and equitably paid," she said. "They need to be paid what they deserve and don't need to be buying their own supplies for class."

The price of housing continues to rise and is already out of reach for many in the district, Cox said. That is another need she would help address, she said.

Cox



John Carr (left) and Rachel Cox are candidates for State Representative District 15.

