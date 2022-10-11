England man held

after break-in arrest

A Lonoke County man was arrested on a number of charges including commercial burglary after a brief pursuit early Saturday morning that began he was spotted by Little Rock police driving away from the scene of a reported burglary.

According to an arrest report, police spotted Anthony Wayne Givens, 54, of England on Laurice Circle and gave chase briefly when he first attempted to drive away and then fled on foot. After his apprehension, the report said, police located a bag of stolen property.

Givens has been charged with felony counts of commercial burglary, theft of property, fleeing, and first degree criminal mischief. According to the Pulaski County jail website, Givens was being held Monday night in lieu $50,000 bond.

LR man arrested

after pistol found

A Little Rock man was arrested early Sunday morning after police received a report about 5 a.m. of a man wearing khaki pants and red shoes who was pointing a gun at passersby on Broadway near Fourth Street in downtown Little Rock.

An arrest report said that police responding to the scene located Wydarius Williams, 31, wearing similar clothing. They also found a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber semi-auto pistol in his pants. Police also found a black plastic container that had a quantity of suspected methamphetamine inside, the report said.

Williams was arrested on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of firearms by certain persons and was transported to the Pulaski County jail where he remained Monday night in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Driver arrested on

gun, drug charges

A North Little Rock man stopped for speeding in Jacksonville during a speed enforcement operation discovered the least of his problems was a ticket for driving 57 miles per hour in a 25 mile-per-hour zone after he was charged with three felonies for guns and drugs.

According to an arrest report, Jacksonville police stopped 20-year-old Deaundra Lamar Nelson for speeding in the 300 block of West Main Street about 4 p.m. Sunday. The report says, Nelson told police he did not have a driver's license. After typing in the license plate number, the report said, the return came back with a different expiration date than the one shown on the sticker affixed to the vehicle's license plate.

A search of Nelson's vehicle turned up approximately 37 grams of suspected marijuana, a baby bottle filled with a green liquid and a bottle labeled Promethazine as well as a Glock 9mm pistol.

Nelson was arrested on felony charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of Schedule IV with intent to deliver and possession of Schedule V with intent to deliver. He was also cited for speeding, fictitious tags, failure to register a vehicle and no driver's license. There was no record of Nelson at the Pulaski County jail Monday night.