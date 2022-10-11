Former Rogers’ wrestling coach pleads innocent to sexually assaulting student

BENTONVILLE — A former Rogers High School wrestling coach pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a charge of sexual assault involving a student.

Colton Looper, 26, of Farmington faces from six to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Looper, who has resigned from the School District, was arraigned before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren.

Charles Lee, an assistant superintendent for Rogers School District, reported to police a complaint regarding a sexual relationship between a student, who has since graduated, and Looper.

The student was 18 years old during that time, according to court documents. Lee reported the former student, who is referred to as Jane Doe, admitted to having a sexual relationship with Looper during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the affidavit.

Doe admitted to exchanging nude photographs via Snapchat with Looper and having sexual intercourse with him on one occasion, according to the affidavit.

Police interviewed Looper, and he admitted to exchanging inappropriate messages with Doe, according to the affidavit. He also admitted to having sexual intercourse one time with the student, according to the affidavit.

Looper was asked by police if he had ever been accused of anything similar, and he said he was accused when he was a coach in Watonga, Okla., according to the affidavit.

Looper was listed as a secondary school teacher on a list of contracts for the 2022-23 school year on the School District’s website. He was making $55,491 this school year, according to the information on the website.

This was Looper’s third year with the district. He wrestled at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Looper’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 5.

He’s currently free on $50,000 bond and is prohibited from having any contact with the former student.



