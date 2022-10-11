Future Razorback LB Sanford 'the man' last week

Alex Sanford, a linebacker who is committed to Arkansas, filled the stat sheet during his game last Friday.

Sanford, 6-3, 240 pounds, of Oxford, Miss., recorded 17 unassisted tackles and 1 assisted tackle, 1 tackle for a loss, 1 quarterback hurry and 1 forced fumble during a game against Germantown. Oxford defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Stan Robertson praised Sanford's play.

“He was the man on Friday,” Robertson said. “He went through blocks, he went over blocks, he ran sideline to sideline. He was our team captain, he was our field general. They blocked him and he pushed people off and made tackles.”

Making tackles is nothing new for Sanford. He had 131 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles and 2 blocked punts as a junior.

Through 6 games this season, Sanford has 55 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 3 quarterback hurries, 2 recovered fumbles, 3 forced fumbles and 1 pass breakup.

The 17 unassisted tackles in a game is something Robertson has not often seen.

“The last time I saw that was years ago, and that kid is playing in the NFL right now,” Robertson said. “We have a defense that puts him in the situation — 3-3 stack — to run sideline to sideline, but also everybody is trying to block him. He’s done a great job of really maturing of getting to the ball, and not just getting to the ball, but getting to the ball and making the tackle on the line of scrimmage and behind the line.”

Sanford committed to Arkansas over offers from Ole Miss, Tennessee, Memphis, South Alabama and Jackson State in June. He added an offer from Auburn on July 31 and recently made an official visit to the Tigers' campus.

A consensus 3-star prospect, Sanford has taken his game to another level this season, Robertson said.

“He’s always been a great athlete," Robertson said, "and he has really come into his own as being a great linebacker."



