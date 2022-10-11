Gunshots near party injure 2, cause panic

The details are less than clear, but for the second year in a row, at or near a downtown party following UAPB's homecoming game on Saturday, there were shots fired and people struck.

Unlike last year when two people were killed, the gunshot wounds this year were said to be non-life threatening, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department. In a new twist, however, according to eyewitness accounts, people attending the block party downtown began running from the area apparently after hearing the shots, trampling some people who had fallen in their panic to flee.

At a little after 11 p.m., an officer was sent to the Jefferson Regional Medical Center's emergency room regarding a shooting victim. While there, they spoke with a 33-year-old man who said he had been at a party "near the Court House" driving when "a black heavy set male in a white Mercedes SUV began arguing" with him, according to the police report.

"He stated the unidentified male cut him off and advised [him] not to scratch up his car," the man told police. When the man tried to leave, the unidentified man in the SUV started shooting, striking the jaw of a 24-year-old woman who was sitting in the back seat, according to the report.

Another person, a 32-year-old man who was also in the car, described what happened in the same way as the driver, police said in the report, although he described the vehicle driven by the alleged shooter as blue.

In another incident, which also occurred around between 11 p.m. and midnight, a 30-year-old man said he was at Sixth Avenue and Main Street when he was shot, and said the bullet struck him in his left shoulder. Police also talked to him at JRMC.

Even though the two injuries were separated by at least a few blocks, Sgt. Richard Wegner of the Pine Bluff Police Department said it's possible there was just one incident.

"They probably both got injured in the same shooting," Wegner said. "I can't 100% say that, but in my experience, that is likely what happened, considering what time they happened."

BLOCK PARTY ATTENDEES

Downtown block parties are nothing new to the city of Pine Bluff. William Jenkins, a downtown business owner, along with the city of Pine Bluff, have brought these packed-out free community events to Main Street for years. The block party usually features several vendors, food trucks and live music to a crowd that can number in the hundreds.

On homecoming night, attendees of the block party shared videos and photos of themselves having a great time. Rochelle Reynolds went live on her Facebook page at 11:04 p.m. to capture the moment. As the DJ played the sounds that made the crowd sway from side to side, another sound -- gunshots -- took hold of the crowd, causing people, as described by one attendee, to run for their lives.

About two minutes into Reynolds' video, one can hear screams as people begin running. Reynolds can be heard saying "Where my people at? It's time to go."

Through the commotion, as Reynolds' screen goes black on her recording device, someone can be heard saying their back and legs were trampled on. "They literally stepped on her," said a woman on the video. Other Facebook posts shared that night had similar written content.

Kenyada Ireland said she dropped her phone and tripped over someone who had fallen in front of her. "All I knew to do was cover my head so I didn't get kicked in it," she said.

Someone known as CL Wright on Facebook wrote, "We took off after I heard that pop. I looked back and saw folks falling and all."

"A lot of people got hurt because of the running crowds," said Kristina Berry on Facebook.

WHAT THE ORGANIZER SAYS

Jenkins, who owns several downtown businesses, began organizing the block parties in 2015 with the purpose of encouraging patrons to go downtown.

"There used to be a stigma that downtown wasn't safe, so my wife and I decided to give block parties to let everyone come check it out for themselves," he said on Monday.

Jenkins' events were intended to get people acclimated to the area, which has seen downtown revitalization efforts, Streetscape projects and the renovations of some of the buildings acquired by the city's Urban Renewal Agency.

"The party was packed as usual," said Jenkins, who added that his gatherings are always promoted for adults only. "Around 10 p.m. we had an influx of about 200 to 300 juveniles walking to the block party."

Jenkins said he had an uneasy feeling but with his parties heavily staffed with police presence, he knew everything would remain under control. Jenkins said the shooting that took place occurred at a convenience store at the corner of Barraque and Walnut streets at 100 N. Walnut St., several blocks from his event.

Nevertheless, because of the gunshots and the events that happened afterward, Jenkins said he made the call to shut his block party down. There were also several reports that a fight broke out during the stampede, although Wegner said the only serious incidents that night were the shootings.

"I always say leave your kids at home," said Jenkins. "These kids are fighting and they won't be allowed in the block parties anymore."

Jenkins said he remembers his block parties being laid-back events with lawn chairs that crowded main street as people sat down to enjoy live bands.

"Times have changed and I have to adapt," said Jenkins, who added that he just wants people to enjoy themselves and feel safe.

Jenkins said that moving forward, he will have a one-entry security checkpoint for the events. The events will no longer be free, he said, and to get in IDs will be checked. "You will have to be at least 21 to get in," he said.

Alexander Price stated in a lengthy Facebook post about the incident that between clubs, the casino, block parties, home parties and gas station hangouts, there were about 15 different adult parties and nothing happening for the youths.

"We have to keep in mind homecoming is a city celebration for all ages," said Price, who suggested the city should plan events for all ages.

Price suggested partnering with the library and having a movie night, having outdoor skating, as well as dances, bingo, painting and talent shows.

"It's plenty of buildings up and down Main Street and connecting streets for everyone to have a wonderful time," said Price, who thanked Jenkins for his efforts in trying to bring positive entertainment to Pine Bluff.

Jenkins said he is very hopeful that things will turn around for the city of Pine Bluff, but it's going to take everyone doing their part.

"Shout out to the Pine Bluff Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff's department," said Jenkins. "I would not be able to have these types of events without them."

Jenkins also thanked his sponsors, who he says have been with him since the beginning: Go Forward Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation, Pine Bluff Convention Center, Doctor's Orders Pharmacy, Looking Good, The Avenue On Main, and the City of Pine Bluff.

"I'm not going to let this incident stop me from doing for the community at large," said Jenkins.

"My events are for the grownups so leave your kids at home."

During last year's post-homecoming gatherings, 11 people were shot and two killed in two different incidents. No arrests have been made in either case. Although the shootings happened after the Golden Lions homecoming games, the events and gatherings where the shootings occurred were not associated with the university, according to school and city officials.

Wegner said he had worked the homecoming parade earlier in the day and helped with traffic control after the football game and that those had been free of problems. He said he wasn't sure how much security there was at the downtown event because some law enforcement had been contracted to help with crowd control.

He said Jenkins' plan to limit access to the block parties would be "a step in the right direction," adding that it's difficult to impossible to stop a crime from happening when people "can just walk up" to an event. He said, however, that limiting access to a public thoroughfare might have its own problems.

"That's public property so I'm not sure you can do that," he said, referring to the downtown streets where these parties have been held. "I don't have an answer for that. That's something for the city attorney."