DEAR HELOISE: My dryer is 22 years old. When I put clothes in the dryer, I first check to be sure the filter is clean. When I take my dried clothes out, the first thing I do is empty the filter. This is just a precaution. It's simple to clean the filter. I just wet two fingers, as I would when I turn a page in a book.

To save on water and the water bill: When I'm running water to take a shower, I have a bucket in the bathtub to catch the water until it gets hot. Then, I use it to flush the commode or water my flowers.

I enjoy your column very much. We're never too old to learn something new. I'm 89 years old, and I'm still open to suggestions. Hugs and best wishes from a fan.

-- Carlyn S., Howell,

Prattville, Ala.

DEAR HELOISE: It is that time of year again. I have already ordered Christmas cards from UNICEF. I get them every year. They have a nice selection of pretty designs.

Also, I never forget blank note cards. I order greeting cards from museum gift shops, as the money goes toward the operation of the museum. These cards don't cost as much as those you can buy in a store.

-- Carolyn McDonough,

Canaan, Conn.

DEAR HELOISE: I read the letter about the father and his two kids who died in a house fire because they didn't have the key to the deadbolt locks in their home. Horrible and sad. I use these keyed locks inside because someone could always break glass, reach in and turn a handle. A key is kept near the door, and everyone knows where it is. Thanks.

-- Charles Hampton, via email

DEAR HELOISE: In a recent column, you responded to a question of how long eggs can be stored safely in the refrigerator. You can easily test your eggs before using them by performing a float test. Fill a small bowl with water and place the egg in the water. If the egg lays on its side, it is fresh. If it stands on end, it is stale, but still OK to use. If it floats, it is spoiled and should be discarded.

-- Kevin Perry, Little Rock

DEAR HELOISE: I mousse my hair after each wash and always have strands of hair left between my fingers. So, I wet one or two sheets of toilet paper and pull them through my fingers, and the strands cling to the paper. Please do not throw the paper in the toilet. You are just trading one clog for another.

-- Carol Kelly, via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com