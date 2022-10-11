Sections
High school football schedule

by Sam Lane | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Macro shot of American football ball background football tile / Getty Images

FRIDAY'S GAMES

7A-Central

Bryant at LR Southwest

FS Northside at Conway

LR Central at Cabot

North Little Rock at Jonesboro

7A-West

Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber

Fayetteville at Bentonville

Rogers Heritage at FS Southside

Springdale at Rogers

6A-East

Jacksonville at Benton

Searcy at Greene County Tech

Sheridan at El Dorado

Sylvan Hills at LR Catholic

West Memphis at Marion

6A-West

Lake Hamilton at Greenwood

LRChristian at Siloam Springs

Pulaski Academy at Van Buren

Russellville at Greenbrier

5A-Central

Beebe at Joe T. Robinson

Maumelle at Morrilton

Watson Chapel at Vilonia

White Hall at Pine Bluff

5A-East

Batesville at Wynne

Nettleton at Southside Batesville

Paragould at Forrest City

Valley View at Brookland

5A-South

De Queen at Camden Fairview

HS Lakeside at Hope

LR Parkview at Texarkana

Magnolia at Hot Springs

5A-West

Alma at Harrison

Clarksville at Farmington

Dardanelle at Prairie Grove

Shiloh Christian at Pea Ridge

4A-1

Elkins at Green Forest

Gentry at Ozark

Gravette at Berryville

Huntsville at Lincoln

4A-2

Bald Knob at Riverview

Cave City at Stuttgart

Heber Springs at Lonoke

4A-3

Gosnell at Blytheville

Highland at Rivercrest

Jonesboro Westside at Harrisburg

Pocahontas at Trumann

4A-4

Benton HG at LR Hall

Central Arkansas Christian at Clinton

Dover at Mayflower

Pottsville at Lamar

4A-7

Malvern at Mena

Nashville at Ashdown

Waldron at Arkadelphia

4A-8

DeWitt at Warren

Dumas at Star City

Hamburg at Helena-West Helena

McGehee at Crossett

3A-1

Greenland at Lavaca

Hackett at Charleston

Mansfield at Booneville

West Fork at Cedarville

3A-2

Atkins at Quitman

Melbourne at Perryville

Salem at Yellville-Summit

3A-3

Corning at Walnut Ridge

Palestine-Wheatley at Manila

Piggott at Hoxie

3A-4

Bismarck at Magnet Cove

Centerpoint at Jessieville

Paris at Two Rivers

3A-5

Gurdon at Fouke

Smackover at Horatio

3A-6

Drew Central at Barton

PB Dollarway at Lake Village

Rison at Fordyce

2A-1

Conway Christian at Johnson County Westside

Hector at Decatur

Magazine at Bigelow

2A-2

Des Arc at Clarendon

East Poinsett County at Earle

Marianna at Cross County

McCrory at Marked Tree

2A-3

Dierks at Foreman

Mount Ida at Murfreesboro

Poyen at Lafayette County

2A-4

Bearden at Baptist Prep

England at Episcopal Collegiate

Hampton at Carlisle

Nonconference

Homer, La. at Prescott

8-Man

2A-North

Brinkley at Midland

KIPP Delta at Izard County

Rector at Augusta

2A-South

Dermott at Woodlawn

Parkers Chapel at Mountain Pine

Springs Hill at Marvell

Strong at Hermitage

3A

Cedar Ridge at Cutter-Morning Star

Fountain Lake at Mountain View

Genoa Central at Marshall

Subiaco Academy at Rose Bud

Print Headline: High school football schedule

