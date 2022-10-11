Hope schools to receive $15M grant

The Hope School District has been notified that it will receive nearly $15 million over five years from the U.S. Department of Education's Magnet Schools Assistance Grant program.

The district's plan is to use the $14,999,987 grant to carry out its Pathways to Hope Project -- which is to transform the entire Hope school system into a magnet district for pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

The purpose of the Pathways project and the federal grant is to have all students graduate from Hope High with either an associate's degree, substantial college hours or a trade certification.

"Our goal is to make Hope Public Schools the premiere destination for education in Arkansas," Superintendent Jonathan Crossley said in announcing the grant, the only one awarded this year to an Arkansas school system. "The magnet grant provides a comprehensive approach to transforming education in Hope for students and families."

The Pathways to Hope Project will emphasize a curriculum of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, commonly referred to as STEAM, along with public service, at the different Hope campuses.

Specifically, Hope's Clinton Primary Elementary School will feature a STEAM focus. Beryl Henry Elementary School will have an arts theme. The focus at Yerger Middle School will be on science, technology, engineering and math. Hope Academy of Public Service features the theme of public service and will add media literacy, and Hope High School will emphasize STEAM, public service and media literacy.

"The newly awarded grant will allow students, kindergarten through 12th grade, to receive additional resources, staff, and educational pathways to become ready for the 'next step' after graduation, whatever that may be," Crossley said in an emailed response to questions.

"STEAM education and college and career readiness are the cornerstones of the grant. Additional resources will be earmarked for home-to-school connections in early grades," he said.

The district was motivated to apply for the federal grant to establish the magnet themes after seeing success with its specialized but more limited Hope Academy of Public Service for grades five through eight, and in its partnership with the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana, Crossley said.

"Understanding that more [of our] campuses needed a specialized approach for student interest and acceleration, we applied for a magnet grant last year," he said.

"Under the grant, Hope Academy of Public Service will add a component of digital journalism to its public service focus. Journalism will be continued through Hope High School where a robust journalism program will be built."

The federal grant will also enable the expansion of what is now the "collegiate academy" partnership with the community college. Hope High School students who take concurrent credit courses through the college have been able to graduate from high school with associate degrees.

"While this is a tremendous and exemplary program, we are seeking to expand access to more students and reimagine the standard for a high school diploma in Hope," Crossley said. "Our vision is to expand college credits and career-ready credentialing to all Hope High School students."

At the same time, the district is growing a paid internship program for high school students titled Bobcats Work and is working to raise more than $2 million for an educational endowment fund that will provide scholarships to graduates.

The federal grant funding begins this school year, Crossley said.

"We will monitor and evaluate all programs during the course of the grant. Plans for continuity after the grant will be developed during this time period."

The Pathways to Hope Project creates a "cradle to college and career" system of schools and support.

"This grant helps take away the barriers that will transform the lives of students and their families," Hope School Board President Linda Hayes said.

The district -- which seeks to connect with the families of its students -- will also provide home-to-school advisors on the elementary and pre-kindergarten level for a wrap-around approach with families.

The Little Rock, Hot Springs and Texarkana school districts have been recipients of the Magnet Schools Assistance Program grants in past years.

"The federal Magnet Schools Assistance program provides grants to eligible local educational agencies to establish and operate magnet schools that are operated under a court-ordered or federally approved voluntary desegregation plan," according to the website for the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The magnet school grants are meant to assist in the desegregation of public schools by supporting the elimination, reduction and prevention of minority group isolation in elementary and secondary schools with substantial numbers of minority group students, according to the federal website.