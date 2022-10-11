



Happy birthday (Oct. 11): When you look back at 2022, you'll be able to say the rare, impressive thing few can: "I made things better." You'll move thoughtfully; you'll move impulsively — either way with keen instinct for lasting improvement. But what you'll be most proud of is the care you gave and received in special relationships.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Doing one thing well will be satisfying, whereas splitting attention between many tasks will feel entirely unproductive. Tonight highlights your optimism, which is as good for your health as it is for your social life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Since people value things that they put effort into, you're better off asking for help and contribution than you would be serving up everything yourself. Tonight, be the strong leader with a vision.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Identities evolve, and you like knowing you can change. Just because the evolution is uncomfortable doesn't mean it's not going well.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): At some level, everyone is involved in politics. You'll do a diplomatic balancing act today as you navigate between those who might have trouble getting along without the buffer you provide.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your opinion is valued. Others will want to know how you think and feel. You'll be asked to vote, take a survey or otherwise weigh in. If you're not sure, resist pressure to commit. Gather more information.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Good fortune comes in many forms. Sometimes it's the luck of the draw, and other times it's the luck of elbow grease and sweat — or, in today's case, the luck of striking up a conversation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A degree of flexibility is required for relationships to have staying power. Just as friendships built in fair weather are tested by the storms of life, bonds that were built in difficult times will be tested when the good times roll.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It is rarer to be wise than it is to be smart. Intelligent people do dumb things all the time. But wisdom disallows a person a purposeless focus. You may be among the wise minority now as you focus on what's truly important.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The basic needs of life are often taken for granted. Not by you. Life is good because you don't wait for a loss to appreciate the miracle of such things as breath, food and a safe place to enjoy them.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The person who likes and dislikes all the same things as you is not your soulmate. Beware of imitators who copy you out of deference. You're better off experiencing differences than redundancy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Serenity is a simple matter of letting go of the picture in your mind and taking in the one before your eyes. Take the pressure off with Doris Day's motto: "Whatever will be, will be."

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): To the untrained eye, you're simply having a good time. But in reality, you're working the room. You'll be admired for talents of practicality and problem-solving, as well as for your strategy in business or games.

PRECARIOUS PLANETARY SQUARE

Given the precarious square of Mars (the warrior) in social Gemini and Neptune (king of imagining) poised presumptively in Pisces, it will help to fashion your approach after the saying, “A wise old owl lived in an oak; the more he saw the less he spoke; the less he spoke the more he heard: Why can’t we all be like that bird?” — Edward Hersey Richards

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Joan Cusack follows her Pisces moon intuition across genre lines from the classic comedy “Sixteen Candles” to Jessie in the “Toy Story” franchise to her work in the mysterious thriller “Homecoming.” The high level of Libran artistry she brings to her work has made her a Hollywood favorite for decades. Mercury in Libra indicates harmony on all fronts, including social, political and musical.



