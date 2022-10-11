• Eric Schmitt, Missouri's attorney general and Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate, told a GOP group in St. Louis County that the state has "exposed a lot of [school districts] with this racial ideology, critical race theory and people who tell it's not happening in our schools, that's not truthful."

• Lucy Letby, a 32-year-old neonatal nurse in northwest England, killed five baby boys and two girls, tried to kill 10 other infants and deliberately poisoned two children with insulin, prosecutor Nick Johnson claimed in court.

• Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican governor who called the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan a wasteful measure that didn't give his state its fair share, has allocated $3.3 million of the $4.8 billion covid-19 relief funds the Peach State received.

• Reichard Williams-Lewis, 37, was charged and denied bail in suspicion of murdering an employee, shooting at another employee and threatening others with a rifle at a Hampton Inn hotel in Dearborn, Mich.

• Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, a Coast Guard official in New Orleans, said if a family member hadn't reported that three people didn't return from a fishing trip, two of whom fought off sharks, their rescue from a sunken boat offshore from Empire, La., "would be a different outcome."

• Tetsuya Yamagami, 42, who's accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is undergoing psychiatric evaluation at the Osaka Detention Center to determine whether he can be held criminally responsible.

• Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher in Anoka, Minn., set a new U.S. record for the heaviest pumpkin and won the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, Calif., after raising a gourd weighing 2,560 pounds.

• Rep. Lee Zeldin, Republican candidate for New York governor, said a bullet from a drive-by shooting in which two 17-year-old boys were wounded was "found 30 feet" from his Shirley, N.Y., kitchen -- where he told reporters his two 16-year-old daughters were doing homework.

• Jesus Salgado, 48, of Merced, Calif., was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, as well as illegal possession of a firearm and arson, on accusations that he abducted an 8-month girl, her parents and uncle and killed them, prosecutors announced.