Jacksonville police look into shooting

Police in Jacksonville are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and three others wounded, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Police Department.

The news release said that Jabril Smith, 23, of North Little Rock, died at the scene of the shooting on Sunday night.

According to the release, police received a report of a possible shooting at 300 Marshall Rd. about 10:14 p.m. Sunday and upon arrival discovered four people suffering from gunshot wounds. The release said that Smith died at the scene and the other three victims were transported to area hospitals where they were reported to be in stable condition, the release said.

The names and ages of the other three victims were not released and the incident remains under investigation.