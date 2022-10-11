King Biscuit Blues Festival returns

After two years of cancellations caused by covid-19, Helena's King Biscuit Blues Festival returned for its 35th year of celebrating the heritage of Delta blues.

Running from Oct. 5 through Saturday, the gathering of blues faithful hosted fans from across the globe. Midday Oct. 5 saw the first trickle of music lovers fill the streets and venues of downtown Helena. Folding chairs in hand, each made their way to claim their respective spot for the festivities.

"We are so excited because this is our first time back after a long pause," said King Biscuit Blues Festival Director Munnie Jordan. "Our lineup of entertainers is great, with the players very glad to be back in front of their fans. Not one of them canceled from when we originally had them booked in 2020."

Another fixture, the annual barbecue cookoff, wasn't happening.

"We have postponed this year's competition due to it being so late in the season. It proved difficult to bring all the cookers together. We are shooting to bring that back next year," Jordan said.

"We are so grateful for our sponsors, Southern Bank Corp., Saracen Casino, Partners Bank, Slim Chickens and the Delta Cultural Center," she said.

Also on Cherry Street was longtime Helena City Councilman and proprietor of Pasquale's Tamales, Joe St. Columbia. In addition to his many duties, St. Columbia was signing copies of his 2020 book, "Pasquale's Story & Cookbook."

"This festival is the best thing happening in east Arkansas," St. Columbia said. "It dumps a lot of money into the area and gives us a shot in the arm when we need it most. Walking around this morning, I've met folks from Germany, the Netherlands and England. One thing they all comment on is Southern hospitality. They can't get over how friendly everyone is and how much they look forward to coming back. None of this would happen without the festival. 2022 is extra special in we are seeing old friends we've missed being together with for the past two years."

The weekend weather also cooperated.

"The weather is perfect and we've got God's blessing on this beautiful fall festival," he said.

In tribute to a much-missed King Biscuit mainstay, music launched on the main stage at 3 p.m. Oct. 5 with a concert to honor Bubba Sullivan, founding member of the Sonny Boy Blues Society and proprietor of Bubba's Blues Corner on Cherry Street. Sullivan succumbed to covid-19 on Aug. 18, 2021.

Sullivan's record shop traditionally hosted record signings and opportunities for fans to meet their favorite musicians after performances on the neighboring main stage. The Cherry Street landmark closed following Sullivan's death.

Paul Thorn, who did many meets-and-greets at Bubba's, performed Friday evening.

"Bubba's ain't Bubba's no more," Thorn said.

From 5:30-7 p.m., Bobby Rush and his band brought their unique style of blues to the stage. Beginning at 7 p.m., the Bubba Sullivan Jam, featuring the Sterling Billingsley Band, filled out the evening of free entertainment.

On Oct. 6, music began on the main stage with Little Rock's Fonkey Donkey kicking off the festivities. Among the day's lineup were well-known artists such as the Kentucky Head Hunters and Billy Branch. The evening concluded with a two-hour show by Kim Wilson and the Fabulous Thunderbirds.

Oct. 7 saw another full day of talent, including Memphis' Reba Russell, Paul Thorn and Mavis Staples. After her performance, KFFA "King Biscuit Time" radio host Thomas Jacks presented Staples with the "Sonny Boy Blues Society" special award for a lifetime of excellence in the performing arts.

Saturday's music began with Little Rock's Charlotte Taylor Band and included Kenny "Beedy Eyes" Smith, Anson Funderburg and the Rockets, Thornetta Davis and concluded the weekend with The Devon Allman Project.

Allman is the son of Greg Allman, who headlined the King Biscuit Blues Festival in 2013 and who is an amazing guitar and vocal talent in his own right, fans say.

The band featured drummers Jon Lum and R. Scott Bryan, guitarist Jackson Stokes along with Wet Willy's Jimmy Hall on vocals and harmonica and Magnolia native Larry McCray on lead guitar.

The group performed songs by the Allman Brothers Band, Greg Allman, numerous covers with the Project's distinctive stylings as well as original compositions.

In addition to ticketed performances on the Sonny Boy Main Stage, the festival included nonstop free shows on the Lockwood-Stackhouse Stage, Cedell Davis Stage, Front Porch Stage, Bit-O-Blues and Quicksand Stages throughout downtown.

Mavis Staples received a Sonny Boy Blues Society Lifetime Achievement Award from KFFA radio host Thomas Jacks following her Friday night performance. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

