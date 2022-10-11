OPINION | LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Values and intentions | Anarchy ahead for us | Being knowledgeable

Values and intentions

I read letters whose authors have disdain for Sarah Sanders; however, they have gushing obsequiousness for her opponent, Chris Jones. OK, I get it, he is a highly educated "man of God," while she was a lying mouthpiece for a twice-impeached president. But always remember, values and policy intentions matter.

Would Ms. Sanders implement policies in line with the values of most of the voters in Arkansas or would Mr. Jones? Based solely on political affiliations, one has to give the nod to the daughter of a former governor. I can agree with people who claim Mr. Jones is smart; he has all those letters behind his name, there is no question about that.

The overwhelming problem is the fact that Mr. Jones is a Democrat. It seems Democrats want to defund the police, abort children in the womb, sexually confuse, drug and mutilate children, decarcerate violent criminals, and raise taxes beyond reason. Somewhere, many people may want that, but this isn't the land of fruits and nuts, nor are we Yankees.

Mr. Jones, your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to convince enough voters that you are really not a Democrat. Godspeed, kind sir.

JOSEPH GRAHAM BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

Anarchy ahead for us

I sincerely hope Sarah Sanders doesn't defund the police if elected, because she'll need them when her radical-right anarchist colleagues riot and storm the state Capitol if she loses. They will, of course, take their lead from the greatest anarchist I believe this nation has known this century, and for those who still have their head in the sand and their eyes and ears closed, that's Donald J. Trump.

And shame on you, Sarah Sanders, for so shamefully fawning all over him in your primary race. Can't wait for you to start airing your undying loyalty to Trump in your current campaign ads. Go red and make America gag again.

GARY STANDRIDGE

Jacksonville

Being knowledgeable

Shoutout to KATV for hosting the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial debate on Oct. 5. The candidates answered questions about abortion, safety, police brutality, Medicaid expansion and health care, marijuana and taxes. If you are interested in knowing their views and plans for Arkansas, check it out at KATV.com. Be knowledgeable about all the candidates!

LISA MILLIGAN

Fayetteville

More than Christians

I believe Arkansas will never truly have "religious freedom" until our lawmakers can equalize all beliefs by removing Article 19, Section 1 from the state constitution.

Let's start there, and the rest will eventually fall into place ...

GARY BURTON

Siloam Springs

Earned another term

Having worked as one of the Little Rock city attorneys with both "Doc" Holladay and Eric Higgins when they were Little Rock Police administrators, I came to highly respect both as tough crimefighters dedicated to community safety and good, ethical law enforcement. I knew when each ran for sheriff that he could be trusted to responsibly and fairly handle that position.

Even while contending with a covid pandemic during his first term as sheriff and overseer of the county jail, Sheriff Higgins brought operational improvements, some paid within his budget and others with grants he applied for and was awarded. He increased the security of the jail, purchased body cameras for detention staff and deputies on patrol, worked with the Quorum Court to significantly increase staff salaries and give hiring bonuses, and decreased response time to calls for service.

He initiated a successful program, largely funded without taxpayer money, for offenders to re-orient their lives into work instead of crime. I met a young white woman who turned her life around after getting out of jail and going through the program. She was so proud of having a job and a decent future and living without drug dependency or resorting to criminal behavior.

As a former police officer, I know that crime prevention is a proper part of law enforcement. Averting a crime is obviously preferable to having good arrests, investigations, prosecutions and incarcerations after the fact. Some people are not candidates for them, but for those who are, good re-entry programs are beneficial to both the individual and the safety of our community.

Sheriff Higgins well deserves another term as Pulaski County sheriff.

CYNTHIA DAWSON

Little Rock

No substance to her

No one should be surprised that Sarah Sanders was a no-show for the recent gubernatorial debates. It would be hard for her to debate when all she could say would be the sound bites from her TV ads. No specifics, no policy agenda, all symbolism and no substance.

Her first ad was showing how she can say "No." No to her children, who were unsupervised. No to her children about to knock over wine glasses (who has that many wine glasses to begin with?). Maybe she should have said no to lying for Donald Trump.

I'm sure she feels that she has it in the bag. By the way, is it just me, or has anyone else noticed that Sarah and John Boozman are no longer promoting the endorsement of Trump in their TV ads? It's one of those things that make you go hmmmm!

BOB HARRISON

Little Rock



