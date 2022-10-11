Little Rock city manager says he had ‘no choice’ but to end LITFest contract based on agreement violations

Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore on Monday said that he had no choice but to cancel a contract with a firm selected to produce LITFest, a city-sponsored festival that unraveled last week, days shy of its debut.

On Oct. 3, Moore informed the firm Think Rubix that Little Rock had terminated the agreement because of contract violations after the city attorney expressed concerns about the financial arrangement.

The day after Moore's decision, Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who had championed LITFest, acknowledged that the weekend of music and panel discussions scheduled for Oct. 7-9 would not go forward.

Think Rubix had recently hired Scott's former chief of staff, Charles Blake, when the city announced in April that the firm had been selected to produce the festival.

Moore signed the contract with Think Rubix for up to $45,000 in June. Because the amount fell below $50,000, the contract only needed the city manager's signature as opposed to the formal approval of the Little Rock Board of Directors.

"I'm confident the city had no choice but to terminate the contract with Think Rubix," Moore said in an interview on Monday.

After being made aware of concerns first raised by attorney Matthew Campbell in his "Blue Hog Report" blog and later by the city attorney regarding the contract, Moore said that "it really left me with no choice."

Among other materials, Campbell published video of a February procurement meeting in which Scott's current chief of staff, Kendra Pruitt, endorsed the idea of using sponsorship money to fund LITFest beyond the $50,000 level to avoid having to seek the city board's approval.

"I think it's possible to leverage some sponsorship dollars for additional work as necessary, because that wouldn't be city money and therefore wouldn't require that political step, if you will," Pruitt said in the video. "... and I don't know that we want to go before the board on what they would maybe deem, us throwing a party."

Additional records showed officials, including Pruitt, later discussed how to direct sponsorship money to a nonprofit group with ties to Think Rubix.

Late last month, citing the discussions captured on video as well as the contract's language that stipulated pledged dollars be promptly deposited with the city, City Attorney Tom Carpenter wrote to local elected officials, "The video creates serious legal concerns about this contract."

In his letter delivered Sept. 30, Carpenter also noted that the video was one of the items that had not been provided to requestors under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Asked what went wrong with LITFest for him to get to the point of canceling the contract, Moore said he was "most disappointed" with regard to the fact that "apparently there were conversations as far back as February of 2022 that differed from the contract that I signed in June of 2022."

Moore as well as the city attorney's office were unaware of those conversations, he said. Once officials were made aware of them, it raised "very serious, major violations of the contract," he said.

At that point, he did not think the festival overall would be canceled, but rather just the contract with Think Rubix, Moore explained.

It has happened in the past that when officials learned a project would exceed Moore's spending authority after initially believing the cost would fall under $50,000, the item would get taken before the city board, he recalled.

Moore said that on Oct. 3, he informed the mayor "as to where I felt the contract with Think Rubix was headed, but I have not had any conversations with members of his team."

On the question of how to assign blame for the festival falling apart, Moore said he was not going to point any fingers.

Nevertheless, he added that "if we would've been made aware of some of these issues early on, more than likely we could've avoided the cancellation of the contract by ultimately taking it to the governing body," referring to the city board.