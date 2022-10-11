Little Rock firefighters contain blaze at recycling company

Little Rock firefighters contained a fire that sparked in debris at a recycling company Tuesday afternoon, according to a department spokesman.

Capt. Jacob Lear-Sadowsky said construction workers at the Goldman Recycling Center reported the fire around 1:40 p.m.

“They were in the process of moving some of the metal beams from the debris piles and while they were using that large equipment and pulling that debris out, they inadvertently somehow discovered the contents on fire,” Lear-Sadowsky said.

He said the fire was put out in just under four hours after crews arrived at the scene and there was no damage reported to the building.

Lear-Sadowsky said the fire was large, but workers were able to contain the blaze early on because of how quickly the fire was reported to the department.

Crews brought out aerial trucks which have the capability of an "elevated master stream" so “a lot of water can flow from an elevated position,” which helped extinguish the fire quickly, according to Lear-Sadowsky.

The captain said firefighters used equipment on the scene to try to identify any hotspots.

Another fire broke out at Goldman Recycling Center in September 2021. The captain said he was not sure what caused that fire.

“The fire marshals haven’t released a cause. That’s something that was brought up today, and we’re looking to see if we can get more clarification on that because that question has come up three or four times today already,” he said.

Lear-Sadowsky said in addition to reviewing what caused the September 2021 fire, the department is looking into other possible measures to prevent similar fires in the future.