Lyon College to hold 1-day elections seminar

James L. "Skip" Rutherford III, dean emeritus of the University of Arkansas School of Public Service, will conduct a seminar on the 2022 Midterm Elections from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 1 at Lyon College in Batesville.

The one-day event -- part of an ongoing course at the college -- is to take place one week before the state's Nov. 8 general election and is open to the public.

It will be held in the Bevens Music Room on the Lyon campus, 2300 Highland Road.

Rutherford, a member of the Lyon College Board of Trustees, is teaching the course for free as a public service.

"Each student in the seminar is following a competitive United States Senate race," Rutherford said. "Students present updates on their campaigns weekly focusing on a variety of subjects, including major issues – national and local – and recent polls."

On Nov. 1, each student will give a three-to five-minute synopsis of the assigned campaign and will make an election day prediction. At the conclusion of all the presentations, those in attendance can ask individual or group questions.

Rutherford will also make remarks and answer questions.

More information is available by contacting Carol Langston, director of college communications, at Carol.Langston@lyon.edu or (870) 307-7075.