OPINION | EDITORIAL: Massive strike





The Russians have always had different thoughts on warfare. During the Cold War, American soldiers practiced on perfecting--as near as possible--artillery fire. You didn't want to waste good artillery (and time) by taking out a cornfield or by dumping ordnance in the bottom of a lake. The Russians, however . . . .

While the Americans practiced on taking out a target, the Red Army's philosophy on artillery was: Take out the grid square. Fire enough rounds into that acreage and you're going to damage the enemy, and who knows, might even take out your target.

The Americans practiced their aim; the Soviets practiced tilling the ground and making rubble. The two sides had different ways of looking at things. Maybe because the Americans had to worry about PR and a free press, and the USSR didn't.

It doesn't appear as though the Russians have changed much, even if the Soviets aren't around anymore.

The Russians were forced to retreat from their Ukraine lines last week. Some of us warned that the Ukrainians (and their allies in the West) shouldn't celebrate too quickly. Like a tsunami, the retreating water might be the first sign of coming disaster.

On Monday, the Russians set loose their tsunami/disaster.

Ukrainian officials said missiles poured into their country Monday morning. Dozens were killed and wounded, including in central Kyiv "in the first major attacks in the capital in months," as The Washington Post described it.

According to dispatches from the front--Kyiv is still the front--the strikes hit "educational institutions" and at least one playground and at least one museum. Also "infrastructure" like water plants and power and heating stations. And civilian living quarters, like apartment buildings. This is what happens when your artillery trains to take out square acreage instead of a particular point.

Which can be confusing. Because the morning of the attack, the little KGB man in Moscow went before his Security Council and bragged about the "high-precision weapons" that he unleashed on Ukraine.

High-precision weapons? So he meant to hit schools and playgrounds?

There have been charges and counter-charges all during this war about terrorism and illegal orders and violations of the rules of war. But Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin might have admitted to as much during his much-publicized Security Council meeting.

Maybe one day the Russians will reject authoritarian rule and seek something more like democracy. And join the rest of the world on amicable terms. Then Europe can use Russian oil and gas, and the Russians could exchange that for European manufactured goods. And then the standard of living for Russians could improve through free trade. And human rights enhanced for millions of Russians.

One day, that might happen. But one doesn't get the feeling it'll happen while Vlad the Impaler is calling the shots.



