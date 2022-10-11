Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Public Notices Core Values Sports Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Missouri man dead after getting hit by vehicle on highway exit ramp in Fayetteville

by Tom Sissom | Today at 12:25 p.m.
Police lights are shown in this file photo.

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man was killed early Tuesday when he was hit by a vehicle on the Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard exit ramp of Interstate 49.

Melvin Harwell, 74, of Seligman, Mo., was hit by a 2001 GMC that was northbound while Harwell was "in the center of the exit ramp," according to a report from the Arkansas State Police. The driver of the GMC was not identified in the report. The incident was reported at 4:30 a.m.

Steve Harrison with Central Emergency Medical Services said an ambulance was sent to the location on a report of a person lying in the the roadway. The man was dead when the ambulance arrived, Harrison said.

Harwell's body was being held at the Washington County Coroner's Office.

Print Headline: Missouri man dead after being hit by vehicle on highway exit ramp

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT