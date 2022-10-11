Missouri man dead after getting hit by vehicle on highway exit ramp in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- A man was killed early Tuesday when he was hit by a vehicle on the Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard exit ramp of Interstate 49.

Melvin Harwell, 74, of Seligman, Mo., was hit by a 2001 GMC that was northbound while Harwell was "in the center of the exit ramp," according to a report from the Arkansas State Police. The driver of the GMC was not identified in the report. The incident was reported at 4:30 a.m.

Steve Harrison with Central Emergency Medical Services said an ambulance was sent to the location on a report of a person lying in the the roadway. The man was dead when the ambulance arrived, Harrison said.

Harwell's body was being held at the Washington County Coroner's Office.