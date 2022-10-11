Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

• The Twitter and Instagram accounts of Ye, formerly named Kanye West, have been locked because of antisemitic posts. Representatives for Twitter and Instagram parent company Meta said Sunday the rapper posted messages that violated their policies. In a tweet sent late Saturday, Ye said he would soon go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," according to internet archive records, making an apparent reference to the U.S. military readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. The comment drew a sharp rebuke from the Anti-Defamation League, which called the tweet "deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period." "There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic antisemitism ... especially with the platform he has," a statement said. Representatives for Ye did not return requests for comment. The two social networks' policies prohibit posting offensive language. Ye's Twitter account is still active but he can't post until the suspension -- of an unspecified duration -- ends. Ye returned Saturday to Twitter following a nearly two-year hiatus, reportedly after Instagram locked his account.

• Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of South Korea's Military Manpower Administration, told lawmakers Friday that it's "desirable" for members of K-pop group BTS to fulfill their military duties to ensure fairness in the country's military service. The seven-man band's oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December. Under South Korean law, all able-bodied men are required to perform 18-21 months of military service. But the law provides special exemptions for athletes, musicians and dancers who have won top prizes in certain competitions that enhance national prestige. Without a revision of the law, the government can take steps to grant special exemptions. People who are exempted from the draft are released from the military after three weeks of basic training. They are also required to perform 544 hours of volunteer work and continue serving in their professional fields for 34 months. In a recent survey, about 61% of respondents supported exemptions for entertainers such as BTS, while in another, about 54% said BTS members should serve in the military.