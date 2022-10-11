NASCAR teams fight for safety, more money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Since its first race in 1949, NASCAR has controlled the top motorsports series in the United States with an iron fist. Those who dared to challenge NASCAR leadership were almost never successful.

An attempt at driver unionization failed in 1961 when organizers Curtis Turner and Tim Flock were banned by NASCAR. The only drivers' strike in NASCAR history failed when the Professional Drivers Association boycotted the inaugural race at Talladega Superspeedway, and the stock car series simply brought in replacement drivers.

NASCAR has always been firmly in charge, its punishments doled out sometimes through unannounced fines, overtly intense inspections and in other ways to make life difficult for rabble rousers in the garage.

Now it seems that the competitors have had enough of the dictatorship.

NASCAR is facing unprecedented dissent, from drivers who are speaking freely about the safety concerns they have with the new Next Gen car and also from team owners, who essentially opened their books to reporters to argue that NASCAR's business model is broken.

To be sure, it was a calculated move by the owners, who were unsatisfied with NASCAR's counteroffer to a proposed revenue sharing redistribution plan, but going public was a stunning move.

A 75-minute safety briefing Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway descended into an "airing of grievances," according to some drivers, as NASCAR struggled to complete its presentation. NASCAR has promised to address the safety concerns that have sidelined both Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch with concussions, though not until next season.

Joey Logano said the safety briefing was long overdue: "That meeting should have happened Monday after Kurt's crash [in July], not waiting until Alex had his crash to at least hear us out."

NASCAR President Steve Phelps has acknowledged communication has been poor, even as the drivers and team owners have individually assembled their own councils to work with the sanctioning body. He agreed the meeting was overdue, and he's hoping to implement them weekly going forward.

"We want to hear what they have to say. We care about what they say, and we're going to continue to iterate on the car to make it safer," Phelps said on NBC Sports. "Safety is the single most important thing for NASCAR."

Either way, the attempts by drivers and teams to wrest some of the power away from NASCAR has reached an extraordinary level. The timing couldn't be worse, either: There are four races remaining to crown the next Cup Series champion, Stewart-Haas Racing is under investigation for potential race manipulation, and three full time Cup drivers missed the race at Charlotte with injuries. It's been decades since multiple drivers have missed the same race.

"It's probably frustrating for the sanctioning body for sure," said three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan. It is Jordan's longtime business manager, Curtis Polk, who is leading the teams in their bid to restructure the revenue model.

"They had some good momentum earlier in the year, but now everything is kind of caving in on them from every side," Hamlin said. "Listen, media is a powerful tool. I believe [NASCAR)]is heavily influenced by it and sometimes you can use that for good. If it helps us advance safety in a more urgent fashion, that's a good thing. If it helps get the team owners in a better place with NASCAR, then so be it as well."

Perhaps NASCAR will strongarm its "members" back into quiet compliance. NASCAR is, after all, a privately owned company founded in 1948 by the France family that to this day not only runs the series but controls 11 tracks on the 2023 Cup Series schedule. The tracks, by the way, receive 65% of the $8.2 billion television deal that expires at the end of the 2024 season. NASCAR -- so the France family -- receives 10% of the package; teams get 25% of the pie.

The television package expires at the same time as the current charters, which began in 2016 in an attempt to create something close to a franchise model. As NASCAR negotiates a new media rights deal, the teams want an improved charter agreement.

NASCAR, of course, could choose to just eliminate the charters altogether, because NASCAR ultimately makes all the rules.

