Walmart celebrates

sustainable strides

Walmart Inc. celebrated its progress toward becoming a regenerative company at its annual Walmart Milestone Summit.

Jane Ewing, Walmart's senior vice president of sustainability, defined regeneration as having a lasting, net-positive impact on people and the planet through the company's products, services and business practices.

Ewing led the Oct. 4 event at Walmart's Bentonville headquarters.

Toward Walmart's goal to eliminate operational waste by 2025, the retailer in April created a site on its sustainability hub to help manufacturers connect with businesses that make environmentally friendly packaging.

These companies submit their sustainable packing innovations to this site, called Circular Connector. As of Sept. 30, Ewing said, the site had received 165 submissions.

Walmart also made strides toward its goal to power all of its global operations with renewable energy sources by 2035 when it committed in July to buying 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from maker Canoo. Walmart also has an option to buy 5,500 more of the vans.

The summit can be viewed on Walmart's YouTube channel.

-- Serenah McKay

Truckers suit parties

submit updated plan

Attorneys working on a $4.75 million settlement in a class action suit between Tontitown-based P.A.M. Transportation Services and truck drivers have filed an updated agreement for court approval.

Judge P.K. Holmes III of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas denied the settlement in late August, saying five issues had to be addresses or corrected. Attorneys for both parties worked on the corrected settlement document, and it was submitted to the court Friday.

The settlement agreement between P.A.M and the drivers, who claimed the company failed to pay them properly for overtime and made improper payroll deductions, was initially submitted to the court for approval in early August. The suit was filed in August 2021, and the class action covers 7,965 drivers. According to court documents, an attempt at mediation in January failed.

Shares of P.A.M. closed at $33.05, up 37 cents or about 1% in trading Monday on the Nasdaq.

-- John Magsam

State Index rises as

Nasdaq closes lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 736.83, up by 4.78.

"Stocks closed lower on Monday with the Nasdaq Composite index falling to the lowest level in two years nudged by comments from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon [that] that the U.S. would likely fall into a recession in 2023," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.