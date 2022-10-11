North Little Rock man, 19, identified as victim in early Sunday homicide

Police on Monday released the identity of a 19-year-old man who was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday in downtown Little Rock.

Tremonie Brual of North Little Rock was one of three people shot in two separate incidents less than four hours apart in the downtown area over the weekend, according to police. Brual was taken to an area hospital following the shooting where he died of his wounds a short time later.

A police report said officers received a call about a shooting at 406 S. Louisiana St. about 2 a.m. Sunday just as a number of area bars were closing. The shooting happened near the Mann Parking Deck, which is often used by residents who live downtown and by patrons of area businesses.

Little Rock Police spokesman Mark Edwards said on Monday police have not yet identified any suspects in Brual's shooting.

On Saturday, police heard "multiple shots" about 10:30 p.m, according to a report on the other shooting.

The report lists 100 Ottenheimer Plaza at the intersection of President Clinton Avenue near Roberts Library as the address. The portion of the River Market is typically busy on Saturday nights -- with many late-night venues in the area.

The officers determined that the shots were coming from the nearby Riverfront Park. The report said police observed multiple men running from the area and they made contact with a minor who stated that she was "shot by an unknown suspect from an unknown location."

Officers made contact with a second minor who stated that he was shot by an unknown suspect as well, according to the report.

The minors were 13 and 15, according to the report.

Police talked to witnesses who said they heard the gunshots but did not see the shooter.

The report said police secured the scene. Both victims were transported to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment. According to the report, both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims' names or ages weren't released in the report.

Edwards said no additional information was available on the shootings and police do not have a suspect in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott issued a statement on Twitter Monday afternoon to say police are actively working leads in an effort to identify and arrest suspects in the two shootings.

In his Twitter statement, the mayor said the department is utilizing targeted patrols and standing up its Real Time Crime Center that was approved last June to provide a technology-based solution to allow law enforcement to compile and analyze data from live camera feeds around the city simultaneously. Scott also said the city is providing additional funding for violence intervention programs to address the recent uptick in violent crime in Arkansas' capital city.

"Violent crime rips apart families and ruins lives," Scott said on Twitter. "It's unacceptable."