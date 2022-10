Arrests

Bentonville

• Jorge Vargas, 29, of 3706 S.W. Moline Ave. in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Vargas was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Elkins

• Cordarian Brown, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Brown was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.