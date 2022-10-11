November trial set for man in negligent homicide case in Miller County

TEXARKANA -- A November trial date has been set for a man charged with negligent homicide in Miller County.

John Cochran, 41, is accused in the Oct. 14 crash death of Rebecca Hill French, 65, according to court records.

A jury trial has been set for Nov. 28 in Miller County Circuit Court, with a pretrial hearing Nov. 1, according to court records.

Cochran was traveling north on U.S. 71 and French was traveling west on East Third Street, according to a probable cause affidavit. Cochran allegedly was driving as fast as 70 mph.

French made a left turn in a right-turn-only lane, according to the affidavit.

Cochran's 2004 BMW struck French's 2006 Ford Taurus on the driver's side, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary. The Taurus spun out of control and struck a vacant building.

French was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger was taken via ambulance to a local hospital.

Cochran's blood was drawn after the crash. Test results received in January reportedly show Cochran's blood alcohol level was .09. Drivers are considered legally impaired at .08.

Cochran faces five to 20 years in prison, a fine up to $15,000 or both if convicted of negligent homicide. He is free on a $25,000 bond.