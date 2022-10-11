NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Fishing is hit and miss for walleye and striped bass.

Jon Conklin, fishing guide, recommends fishing for stripers on the north half of the lake, from Prairie Creek park to Beaver Dam. Locate shad with a depth finder then fish with shad or brood minnows close to the shad. Stripers should be nearby.

The walleye bite is good one day, slow the next. Troll nightcrawler rigs behind a bottom bouncer weight slowly along gravel and rock points or gravel flats. Crappie are biting fair. Go with minnows or jigs 15 feet deep around brush. Average surface water temperature is in the mid-70s.

As the water cools and lake turnover begins, fishing may be tough for awhile. Good fall fishing is just around the corner, Conklin said.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports crappie can be caught by trolling crank baits. Black bass fishing is slow. Try top-water lures early and small plastic worms on a drop-shot rig later in the day.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store recommends fly fishing for trout with midges. Good colors are silver, black, red, brown or olive. Try Power Bait or nightcrawlers for bait fishing. Good lures include small jigs and small crank baits.

Generation at Beaver Dam usually starts around 2 p.m. creating good wade-fishing conditions much of the day.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie fishing has improved. Use jigs six feet deep over water that is 20 feet deep. Black bass are biting plastic worms. Catfish are taking all types of catfish bait such as nightcrawlers or liver. Bluegill are scattered, but can be caught with worms.

Lake Sequoyah

Angler Mike McBride said black bass fishing is good on a variety of lures including top-water baits early. Use minnows or jigs around brush in deep water. Catfishing is slow.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said bluegill are biting crickets or worms on the smaller Bella Vista lakes. Black bass are biting plastic worms or jig and pigs in shallow water. Try for catfish with liver or nightcrawlers.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using plastic worms in dark colors for black bass. Ned rigs are also working. Top-water lures are worth a cast at sunrise or sunset.

Illinois River

Stroud said black bass are biting tube baits, Rooster tails, 4-inch lizards and small buzz baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports largemouth bass fishing is fair at Grand Lake with crank baits, buzz baits and spinner baits around brush and docks.

Crappie are biting fair on jigs or minnows around brush and docks. Blue catfish are biting cut bait or shad near the dam.

At Lake Tenkiller, black bass are biting fair on jig and pigs, plastic worms, spinner baits and top-water lures around brush, rocks and along points. Try for crappie with minnows or tube jigs.

At Lake Eucha, try for black bass with Alabama rigs, crank baits, plastic worms or spinner baits along points and riprap. Channel catfish are biting fair on cut bait, stink bait, hot dog chunks or worms.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service reports black bass are hitting top-water lures good one day, slower the next. Work them along steep banks. Ledge banks are particularly good.

Jig and pigs are working 15 feet deep along gravel banks. Use a plastic worm on a drop-shot rig 25 to 35 feet deep along gravel points, above tree tops or on the ends of docks.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff