NWA outdoor briefs

Anglers win team championship

Travis Fox and Preston Long won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail end-of-season championship bass tournament held Oct. 1-2 at Beaver Lake. Their two-day total of 10 bass weighed 24.93 pounds.

Tony Parsley and Burl Smith placed a close second with 10 bass at 24.34 pounds. Steven Meador and Megan Meador were ounces behind in third with 10 bass at 24.23.

Fourth through 10th, all with 10 bass, were: fourth, Larry Walker, Rick Searcy, 22.2; fifth, Kent Rogers, Bryan Rogers, 21.75; sixth, Jay Nyce, Hunter Barnard, 21.57; seventh, Jeff Lodwick, Brian Lodwick, 21.4; eighth, Travis Harriman, Gordon Harriman, 20.86; ninth, David Louks, Collin Cheatham, 20.68; 10th, Justin Hoffman, Billy Ramsey, 20.62.

Trees recycled for fish

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Hook, Line and Sinker Outdoors are hosting Beaver Lake habitat days on Friday and Saturday.

Volunteers are needed to help sink trees in the Blue Springs area on the upper end of the lake. Meet at the Blue Springs launch ramp at 8 a.m. Work goes through 3 p.m. each day.

Game and Fish staff need help loading trees onto barges, tying blocks and sinking the trees in Beaver Lake. Each volunteer will need to bring lunch, a life jacket, sunscreen, bug spray, work gloves and wear work boots.

Volunteers should register with Jon Stein, area fisheries supervisor at jonathan.stein@agfc.ar.gov or text to (479) 640-6422.

Hit the trail running

A free trail running clinic for beginners will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 23 the Markham Hill Nature Trails west of Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Trail runner Natalie McBee will teach the clinic.

Register at specializedreg.com to sign up. Contact sarah@specializedreg.com for more information.

Outdoors comes indoors at expo

Ozarks Home and Outdoor Expo is set for Oct. 21-23 at the Rogers Convention Center. Exhibits and booths about outdoor recreation activities including hiking, fishing and camping will be featured.

Admission is $6 for the weekend and $4 for senior citizens. Children under 10 are admitted free.

Roll into bikepacking

Backpacking Roots will host the Fayetteville Gathering, a noncompetitive bikepacking event, Oct. 21-23.

An optional free "How to Bikepack" clinic and dinner will be on the evening of Oct. 21 at Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville. Supported bikepacking on mostly gravel roads will be Oct. 22-23 with camping at Cane Hill. After-ride drinks and snacks will be served on the evening of Oct. 23.

Visit www.bikepackingroots.org/fayettevillegathering.html to register. Contact Ally Johnson, ally@bikepackingroots.org for details.

Center hosts hootenanay

Ozark Natural Science Center will host its Bear Hollow Hootenany fundraiser Oct. 22-23 at the center located in the Madison County Wildlife Management Area north of Huntsville.

Activities include bird education by Northsong Wild Bird Rehabilitation and bird expert Mitchell Pruitt. Live music will take place throughout the event. Camping and limited lodging is available.

Visit onsc.us/hootenanny to purchase tickets and see more information.

Spruce up Beaver Lake

The annual Beaver Lake Cleanup and volunteer day is set for Oct. 22. Volunteers are needed to pick up litter along the lake shore at all areas of the reservoir.

Pick up trash bags and supplies from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Beaver Water District office, 301 Primrose Lane in Lowell or from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Oct. 22 at Prairie Creek, Hickory Creek or Dam Site North parks at the lake.

The cleanup will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Volunteers will be treated to lunch starting at 11 a.m. at the Prairie Creek park grand shelter. Groups that protect Beaver Lake will have exhibits at the shelter.

Volunteers may pick up litter wherever they choose or organizers can assign an area. Volunteers are asked to register at h2ozarks.org/events/blvd/ as individuals or a group.

Forest comes alive

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host The Living Forest event from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22.

Guided hikes on the 0.25-mile Ozark Plateau Trail will feature volunteers in fun costumes as various animals of the forest. They'll explain to children and adults why they're important to the forest and what people can do to help them. Hikes with no more than 15 people depart the visitor center every five minutes.

Hikes are geared for children ages 4-7. Children are encouraged to wear costumes if they'd like. Children and adults can make crafts while waiting for their hike to start. After each hike, s'mores and cider will be served in the outdoor education pavilion.

Check in at the visitor center no later than 3 p.m. For details call the visitor center, 479-789-5000.

Apply for youth grants

The Ozark Society Foundation is accepting applications for its youth engagement grant through Oct. 22. Nonprofit organizations within the foundation's focus region that work with youth under age 18 in environmental and conservation efforts are encouraged to apply for up to $3,000 in grant funding.

Applicants must be affiliated with a 501c3 nonprofit or school located in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri or the Caddo, Bossier, Webster, and Claiborne parishes of Louisiana.

Grant awards will be announced in December. To apply for the grant, visit https://www.ozarksociety.net/foundation/foundation-youth-grants/.

Cruises go for loons

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host pontoon boat trips on Beaver Lake to see loons and other waterfowl at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 12.

Chances are good to see loons, several duck species, gulls and bald eagles. Knowledgeable birders with the Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society will be on each trip. Cruises last about two hours and visit wide-open water areas of the lake that are attractive to waterfowl. Anyone interested in birds or in learning more about Beaver Lake is encouraged to attend. Passengers should bring binoculars, but binoculars are available on the boat. There is no restroom on the boat.

Cost is $15. Minimum age is 16. Call the park visitor center, (479) 789-5000 to register.