100 years ago

Oct. 11, 1922

DEWITT -- Early prolific rice is in the shock and both DeWitt's mills are now running full time. The unusually cool nights during the past week have retarded the ripening of Blue Rose rice and cutting of Blue Rose is just beginning in the southern part of the county. The quality of the rice threshed so far has been very good, but the yield is very irregular. There has been practically no rain in the rice belt during the past month until Friday night and Saturday and harvesting has progressed rapidly. Much of the late rice which has not yet headed would be killed by an early front. The present condition of the crop is placed at about 82 percent normal.

50 years ago

Oct. 11, 1972

• A $4,500 gift has been made by the Rebamen Foundation to Youth Home, Inc., toward the establishment of an intensive treatment unit. Youth Home, Inc., operates three homes in the Little Rock area for adolescents who must be separated from their families. The youngsters attend public schools and participate in community affairs. But some of them are too disturbed to live in such groups and need more intensive treatment, according to Mrs. Carol Smelley, director. The proposed facility would accommodate about 12 young persons at a time.

25 years ago

Oct. 11, 1997

STUTTGART -- Teammates of Stuart Hoskyn, a student at Stuttgart Junior High School who has been diagnosed with cancer, show off their bald heads Friday. They shaved their heads to show support for their friends and fellow teammate, who lost most of his hair after weekly chemotherapy treatments. "Stuart thought we were crazy," David Holt, 14, said.

10 years ago

Oct. 11, 2012

LITTLE ROCK -- The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has hired a vice chancellor of enrollment management, Chancellor Joel Anderson announced in a Monday news release. Dean Kahler of Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green will start at UALR on Nov. 5. Kahler has worked for the past two years as Western Kentucky University's executive director of Navitas, a program for graduates and undergraduates international students. Previously, he served as a associate vice president for academic affairs-enrollment. "As UALR's first vice chancellor for enrollment management, Dr. Kahler will bring experience and energetic leadership to increase overall enrollment to achieve a mix of students at UALR that aligns with our purposes and our strengths," Anderson said.