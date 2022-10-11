OPINION | OTHERS SAY: Hard labor will be a death sentence for man in Russia





The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Biden administration's continues to fail U.S. citizen and Oakmont resident Marc Fogel, who was convicted in Russia of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana. In June, a Russian court sentenced Fogel, 61, to 14 years' imprisonment at a labor camp. Last week, his family announced that he had been transferred from his detention center to a remote hard-labor prison.

Fogel's case must be a top priority for every Pennsylvania legislator in Congress. They need to keep pressing the State Department to give the educator the same status, "wrongfully detained," as other, more celebrated American prisoners in Russia.

While WNBA star Brittney Griner, detained in Russia for a similar offense, continues to grab headlines and the State Department's attention, Fogel's plight remains largely invisible outside western Pennsylvania.

Fogel was a teacher in international schools around the world, including Russia. Last year, he flew to Moscow for the final year of a 10-year engagement with the Anglo-American School there. He accidentally brought with him about 17 grams of prescribed medical marijuana. That's when his nightmare began.

At issue is an important designation that would allow the State Department to include Fogel in prisoner swap negotiations: "wrongfully detained." The State Department owes Fogel's family and all Americans an explanation: Why hasn't it granted Fogel the same status granted Griner, among others?



