Planners OK additional amenities including pool, more parking for RV park in southwest Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Planning Commission allowed a planned recreational vehicle park on the southwest part of town to have more amenities than originally granted with its vote Monday.

Commissioners voted 7-1 to change the conditional land use permit for Pigskin Park on about 43½ wooded acres southwest of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Finger Road. Farmington Branch bisects the site, taking up about 7½ of the acres.

Jimm Garlock cast the sole no vote, citing environmental concerns. Matt Johnson was absent.

The commission originally granted the project a permit in January to operate an RV park. The original permit allowed for access to water and sewer service with up to 172 RV stalls west of Farmington Branch. A pavilion, restrooms, security kiosk and gates also were approved for the east side of the site.

The new plan associated with Monday's request added an outdoor pool, dog park, playground, sports courts and parking lot for the additional amenities. The pool will be open from May to September annually from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. An emergency access drive also will extend from the eastern portion of the property.

Commissioners included reorienting the layout of the pool to have it farther west and pavilion to the east as a condition of approval, and they limited the number of new parking spaces to 26. The original request was for up to 60 spaces.

Taylor Lindley with Crafton Tull presented the request to the commission and said the park will be marketed as a premium RV experience, specifically geared toward Razorback game day crowds. RV stalls would be sold to users, rather than rented. Developers of the project wanted the added amenities to enhance the experience, he said. The current plan is to have 165 RV stalls.

In January, several neighbors voiced concerns over potential environmental impact and quality of life. No one from the public spoke during Monday's meeting, but planning staff received email from three residents expressing concern.

Michael Turner wrote in an email that he felt the original request granted in January represented a compromise between neighbors and developers.

"It feels like the developer is being dishonest in this change," he said.

Garlock and Commissioner Mary Madden echoed the concerns about a perceived bait-and-switch approach to the project. Lindley said the development team thought it could add amenities without needing a change to the permit and was not intending to deceive anyone. Madden ultimately voted in favor but said she was concerned about the potential for future requests for additional amenities.

Garlock said he felt the project's design was incompatible with the environmental sensitivity of the area.

The rest of the commissioners voted in support after discussing the orientation of the pool and limiting the number of parking spaces next to the added amenities.