PREP FOOTBALL: Noel leads Lavaca to 6-0 start while Rice helps secure West win over previously-undefeated Rogers

There's a reason coaches plead for reserves on the sidelines to be ready when their number is called.

Bentonville West called for No. 13, Dalton Rice, and the backup quarterback performed admirably to preserve a 34-21 victory over previously undefeated Rogers on Friday.

West had built a 21-0 lead behind starting quarterback Jake Casey, who was injured and left the game in the second half. Rogers rallied to within 28-21 and the Mounties were close to getting the ball back with West facing a third down-and-9 situation in the final minutes.

That's when Rice scrambled 10 yards for a first down and Braden Jones finished the drive with a 43-yard touchdown to kill Rogers' comeback attempt. Players had better statistics last week than Rice, but the junior backup was able to guide the West offense effectively and he completed 3 of 6 passes for 90 yards.

For his effort, Rice is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week for teams in Northwest Arkansas. Maddox Noel of Lavaca is the NWADG Player of the Week for teams in the River Valley.

Coaches often have to alter their team's game plan or shorten the playbook when a backup quarterback trots onto the field to take over for an injured starter. But Bentonville West coach Bryan Pratt was confident Rice, who played briefly with the varsity last season, would be ready.

"When he came in there, we did not change the way we call plays," Pratt said. "We didn't do anything any different. He's a seasoned guy. In the jayvee games, he's really been working hard. He never complains, and he never questions. He does everything we ask. He got his opportunity and he made the best of it. I had no doubt about him coming in."

The "next man up" philosophy also applied to Jones, who came in after Carson Morgan was injured and delivered the knockout blow to the Mounties with a 43-yard touchdown run with one minute to play.

While West needed reserves to complete its victory, Lavaca again relied on the running and throwing ability of Noel, a senior leader to remain undefeated on the season.

Noel was almost perfect against West Fork, completing 17 of 18 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns during a 31-7 victory over the Tigers. Noel also ran for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Golden Arrows, who improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in 3A-1 Conference action.

"We are super proud of Maddox and what he has meant for our team this year," Lavaca coach Mark Headley said. "We know that Maddox is going to show up every week and give his best and give us a shot to win. He works hard all week in practice and is a great leader for our team."

Maddox Noel Lavaca 2022

