Pulaski County man pleads guilty to federal child porn charge

A Pulaski County man is facing a possible 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty Friday before a federal judge to a one-count federal indictment charging him with possessing child pornography

Justin Anthony Holzknecht, 31, of Little Rock, was living in New York City in October of last year when he engaged in a text conversation over social media with a person who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent conducting a sting operation.

A probable cause affidavit attached to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Little Rock last October by FBI Special Agent Joshua Pullen accused Holzknecht of exchanging texts with an undercover FBI agent in New York that suggested he may have sexually assaulted an 8-year-old family member during a visit that month to central Arkansas. In response, the FBI Little Rock office located Holzknecht in Maumelle and secured an agreement to meet at the Little Rock field office for an interview. During the interview, the affidavit said, Holzknecht admitted to possession of child sexual abuse materials on his iPhone, a search of which turned up a 32-second video of a man sexually abusing a prepubescent boy.

Reading through the plea agreement negotiated between Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant and Holzknecht's defense attorney, Rebecca Ferguson of North Little Rock, Bryant said that Holzknecht could also be fined a maximum of $250,000 and placed on supervised release for a term of five years to life in addition to a maximum 10-year prison term.

After explaining his trial rights and what those rights entailed, U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky warned Holzknecht that he would forfeit those rights and most of his appeal rights if he pleaded guilty to the indictment.

"A guilty plea in open court is the strongest proof known to the law," Rudofsky said.

Rudofsky also cautioned Holzknecht regarding U.S. sentencing guidelines, which are calculated with the help of a pre-sentencing report compiled by the U.S. Probation Office. The recommendation is advisory in nature, Rudofsky said, and he is not bound by it but can issue a sentence above or below the guidelines so long as he stays within the range provided by U.S. sentencing statutes.

Holding up a nearly 3-inch-thick U.S. Sentencing Guidelines manual, Rudofsky said various rules governing how the guidelines are calculated make it difficult, if not impossible, to estimate the range ahead of time.

"If anyone has given you an estimate, you must take that with a very, very large grain of salt," the judge said. "Because it is just a guess."

Rudofsky also cautioned Holzknecht that because parole is not allowed in the federal prison system, and the maximum good time credits that can be amassed amount to only a 15% reduction, "the sentence I give you will be the sentence you will serve."

Should he commit any criminal offense while under the supervision of the Probation Office during a term of supervised release, Rudofsky warned Holzknecht, he could end up serving more time that could potentially exceed the maximum sentence provided in the statutes.

In reviewing the facts of the plea agreement, Bryant said that Holzknecht had begun an online conversation with the FBI undercover officer in New York, saying that he was in Arkansas visiting family and that he wanted to commit sexual acts with an 8-year-old family member. She said Holzknecht consented to an FBI interview in Little Rock and also gave permission to search his iPhone and Apple Watch.

"Mr. Holzknecht confessed to having child pornography on his cellular phone and to having the conversation with the FBI undercover," Bryant said, adding that the image of child pornography described in the probable cause affidavit was found on his phone.

"Do you agree everything is 100% accurate?" Rudofsky asked.

"Yes, sir," Holzknecht replied.

Regarding the video, Rudofsky asked, "Had you watched it?"

"Yes, sir," Holzknecht said.

"How do you plead?"

"Guilty."

"Is that because you are, in fact, guilty?" Rudofsky asked.

"Yes, sir," Holzknecht answered.

On the issue of pre-sentence custody, Ferguson told Rudofsky that Holzknecht had already agreed to be remanded to federal custody following the hearing.

Holzknecht will most likely be sentenced early next year following completion of the pre-sentencing report, which normally takes between 60 and 90 days.



