Returns revisited

Little Rock Parkview quarterback Eric McGehee completed a 26-yard pass last Friday to give his team a 14-0 lead over Hope.

The next time he and the Patriots' offense put points on the scoreboard, it was to extend the lead to 41-7.

Thanks to the special teams and defensive exploits of sophomore Omarion Robinson, the offense was tasked with scoring a total of 21 points in Parkview's 48-21 win at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Between those two passing touchdowns by McGehee, Robinson went to work on special teams.

He returned the kickoff following Hope's first score 60 yards for a touchdown, returned a punt 93 yards for a touchdown and brought a second punt back 62 yards for his third score to make it 35-7.

"I want to thank my teammates for helping me. On the kickoff, they set up the wall, I see the hole [and] I just go," Robinson said.

On the first punt return touchdown, Robinson evaded seven would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone. He said it's the kind of thing he's been doing his whole life.

"It's just kind of like backyard football," he said. "Get the ball and go. Do what you know what to do."

Robinson's scoring wasn't done there. His primary position is as a ball-hawking safety at the back end of the defense for Parkview (4-2, 3-0 5A-South).

In the second quarter, Robinson jumped a flat route and returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown, making the score 48-7.

"Anytime anybody scores four touchdowns in a half, you're always really impressed," Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said. "He didn't do it on offense. He did it in the other two phases, which is great because those are a little bit harder to come by than just lining up and scoring something offensively. It was an impressive night."

On the season, Robinson has returned 4 kicks for touchdowns, intercepted 3 passes and scored 3 touchdowns as a part-time member of the offense.

By this point in the season, some teams have keyed in on Robinson's return ability and have purposely kicked away from him. For those who don't, Robinson said he wants to make them regret the decision.

"I find it a little disrespectful when they're kicking it to me," he said. "I've got to make them pay."

In their initial rankings of the 2025 class, 247Sports and Rivals had Robinson among their top-100 lists, coming in at Nos. 83 and 75, respectively.

" I don't really look at the rankings," he said. "I just keep playing just to get better. But it feels good to know that I'm ranked that high."

College coaches have begun taking notice of the sophomore's talents in recent weeks. He currently holds eight Division I scholarship offers, including ones from the University of Arkansas, Ole Miss, TCU and Arkansas State University.