Rockefeller biographer, institute CEO to speak

The author of a new biography of former Arkansas Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller and the executive director/chief executive officer of the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute will give a talk Oct. 19 in Little Rock.

They will talk about how Rockefeller ended up in Arkansas, his impact on the state and the legacy he left.

The speakers are:

• John A. Kirk, the George W. Donaghey distinguished professor of history at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, whose new book is "Winthrop Rockefeller: From New Yorker to Arkansawyer, 1912-1956." The book covers the first 44 years of Rockefeller's life, culminating with his decision to move from the nation's largest city to live on Petit Jean Mountain in rural Arkansas and just before he got involved in Arkansas government and politics.

• Janet Harris, executive director and CEO of The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, a nonprofit organization that seeks to continue Rockefeller's collaborative approach to creating transformational change.

The talk will be at the next session of the Political Animals Club, a lunch gathering of people interested in Arkansas politics, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion, 1800 Center St., in Little Rock. Gates will open at 11:15 a.m.

Kirk will be available to sign books, which can be purchased at local bookstores or online.

Admission is $35 per person, payable by debit or credit card, and lunch will be served. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Dress is business casual. Notice of any special dietary or allergy restrictions can be sent via email to politicalanimalsclub@gmail.com.

Cancellations before Thursday will be a credit to a future lunch. No cancellations will be accepted after that date. Registration is available at https://conta.cc/3Vmr5hZ, where one can fill out their own email and make a payment online.

Additional information is available from Susan Edwards of the Political Animals Club at (501) 258-1202 or by email at politicalanimalsclub@gmail.com.