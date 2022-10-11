Series of public dialogues scheduled

A series of public dialogues on the topics of election security, food scarcity, free speech on college campuses and prevention of mass shootings will take place in Central Arkansas starting this month.

The series will continue through June 2023.

The Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service and Central Arkansas Library System are working with the Kettering Foundation's Partnership for Democratic Practices in Arkansas to host the series, which will be both online and in-person.

In-person dialogues will be held at the Main Library of the Central Arkansas Library System, 100 S. Rock St., Little Rock, and will include sessions in both English and Spanish.

Virtual sessions will be available via Zoom in English.

The first of the dialogues will focus on the security of the nation's election systems. The dialogue will explore whether the election systems are too easy to manipulate, whether there are rules that make voting fair and accessible to all and whether enough is being done to ensure accuracy and credibility.

The dialogues on election systems are scheduled for the following dates and times:

• Oct. 17: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library (Spanish).

• Oct. 17: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. online (English).

• Oct. 31: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at CALS Main Library (English).

The second topic of the dialogue series is titled "Land of Plenty: How Should We Ensure that People Have the Food They Need?"

The dates and times are:

• Jan. 23: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at CALS Main Library (Spanish).

• Jan. 23: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. online (English).

• Jan. 30: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at CALS Main Library (English).

The third topic of the series will be "Free Speech & The Inclusive Campus: How Do We Foster the Campus Community We Want?"

The dates and times for the discussions are:

• April 10: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at CALS Main Library (Spanish).

• April 10: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. online (English).

• April 17: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at CALS Main Library (English).

The dates and times for the dialogue on "How Should We Prevent Mass Shootings in Our Communities?" will be:

• June 5: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at CALS Main Library (Spanish).

• June 5: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. online (English).

• June 12: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at CALS Main Library (English).

The Partnership for Democratic Practices in Arkansas is part of a national initiative with the Kettering Foundation and the National Issues Forums Institute.

The collaboration between national and local organizations is intended to support the core functions and basic skills of a functioning democracy, including the ability to talk with one another on issues that are divisive or controversial.

The dialogues will use the National Issues Forums discussion guides and will include guidance from trained facilitators.

The discussion guides explore divisive topics by breaking them down into distinct options and exploring the pros and cons of each approach. Dialogue participants are asked to share their personal opinions on each option and the experiences that led to those opinions.The forum are not to be debates but exploration of why each participant feels a particular option will or will not work.

More information and registration is available from Aaron Keith Kennard at akennard@uawri.org, or rockefellerinstitute.org/dialogue.