Spruced Goose: After 15 years as a landmark in Little Rock, beloved Vietnam helicopter gets a makeover





On a mild, picture-perfect autumn morning in west Little Rock, a Huey helicopter's skids cleared the ground and she slowly rose skyward. Bystanders stood in rapt attention to see the massive rotors against the pale robin's egg blue sky, golden sunlight glinting off the deep green panels flecked with the colorful insignia that announced her pedigree.

It was an improvised flight and an assisted one, hoisted aloft as she was by a massive crane to place her gently on the back of a flatbed truck. Hard-hatted workers from Nabholz Construction guided her tenderly, as one would a cherished elder.

A handful of aging vets stood nearby, phones upraised as they captured the moment. In the reverence of the morning, each recalled in his or her mind's eye the bird in the air. You'd have heard her coming well before you saw her by the trademark whop-whop-whop that every Vietnam soldier knew as saving grace, a ride from the blistering jungle to safety for some, to others just home. Even though the crane was doing the work today, they felt again the concussion of the blades overhead, tasted the dust and debris churned from the ground.

Mother Goose, the matron aircraft of Little Rock VFW Post 9095, was flying once more.

Mother Goose, in all her glory, “flies” again in front of VFW Post 9095 in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Dwain Hebda)

THE SOUND OF HOPE

"In Vietnam, if you were a combatant, you flew on a Huey as a passenger," said Robert Fureigh, post member who piloted one such craft in Southeast Asia during the war. "Vietnam was known as the helicopter war and the great majority of helicopters in Vietnam were Hueys. If you flew into combat, you rode on a Huey. When you were extracted, a Huey pulled you out. If you were wounded, a Huey medivacked you. If you were a combatant in Vietnam, you had a great connection to the Huey.

"The Huey is a unique attraction to look at and to hear coming, especially to the Vietnam veteran. It's sometimes referred to as the sound of hope."

Gen. Douglas MacArthur famously said, 'Old soldiers never die – they just fade away," and the same can be said for retired tools of war. The more recent armaments may find their way to National Guard units for training while the lucky antiques land in museums or on military bases for display and regular care. Far more commonly, however, these hulking warriors are stripped for parts and when the parts run out, they rust in the sun, used for target practice or sold as scrap for want of a home.

Mother Goose has served several of these outcomes while narrowly avoiding others between her return from Vietnam and arriving at Post 9095 for display in 2007. For 15 years a landmark for veteran and civilian alike driving along Kanis Road, she beckons to all. A surprising number wave back.

So when the mascot started to show the wear of time and the elements people noticed, foremost among them Christopher Parent, current post commander, who grew up in McGehee.

"There's a love affair there, not unlike when you're growing up and get your first car," said Parent, a career Air Force pilot whose father served for nearly 42 years, including multiple deployments to Vietnam. "If you've flown at any point, you develop that love affair for your aircraft and you never mistreat her. She'll do damn near the impossible; when they say this can't be done, she gets it done. You do your mission and she brings you home, no matter what.

"How much is that helicopter worth? Well, I can't put a price tag on her. She has been a very gentle lady that loves the TLC."

NAMING MOTHER GOOSE

The Bell UH-1C Iroquois holds a proud place in military history. The workhorse of the Vietnam War, more than 7,000 were deployed in that conflict, nearly half of the total number built since mass production started in 1960, per warhistoryonline.com.

So named because the original model identification was HU-1C, Hueys were versatile. Some were used for medical evacuation and some for troop transport, referred to as Slicks. Those equipped for raining hell upon the enemy, such as Mother Goose, were often known as Hogs. Flying units adopted their own nicknames and did the same for their aircraft, which they painted on the exterior of the chopper, complete with accompanying graphics.

As monikers born of war, most of these names trended toward the fearsome (Grim Reaper, Canned Heat); the macho (Warrior, Executioner) and what today would be deemed politically incorrect (Witch Doctor, Virgin Hunter). Mother Goose was a name so unique in its innocence, it became known throughout the Vietnam theater, Fureigh said. The backstory of that, however, is far less family-friendly than your average nursery rhyme.

"The story I get from the original crew is that the aircraft commander, Stan Cherrie, who was a lieutenant captain then and retired as a brigadier general in the Army, apparently was a little colorful," said the Little Rock native. "In Vietnam, there was nobody to offend. And so there was profanity on the radios now and then, especially if you're in a gunship on target attack. I mean, they're shooting at you, you're shooting back.

"Cherrie had a habit of keying his mic and transmitting 'Mother [expletive].' I mean, he did it a lot. The company commander said, 'I don't mind you saying Mother-something, but can you change it to Mother something else?' So, it got changed to Mother Goose."

He paused to let his comrades' laughter die down.

"Now, I don't know if [Cherrie] ever yelled, 'Take that, you mother goose!' But that's the story."





FACING COMBAT

Combined, Hueys racked up 7.5 million hours of flight time during the war, per the Vietnam Helicopters Museum. About 3,000 choppers never made it home; in fact, a full 10% of combat and combat support deaths in Vietnam were in helicopter operations. But the Huey saved far more than they lost, airlifting 90,000 wounded, half of whom were American.

"She means probably more to the Vietnam vets because the Huey was iconic," said Parent, one of the architects of the chopper's restoration effort. "For us latter-year veterans of the Gulf War, she's a representation. To them, it became a part of them. That's what got them there and brought them home."

According to official Army records, Mother Goose was purchased in April 1967 and assigned to 191st Assault Helicopter Company. She entered a war zone where shooting down a Huey was a priority accomplishment for the enemy; so much so that it became a tactic of the North Vietnamese to spare ground troops just to bait a chopper into range trying to fly them out, according to warhistoryonline.

Mother Goose would fare better than many in this respect, but didn't escape completely. Four months into her service, before she even reached 150 flying hours, she took her first three hits. In January 1968, she took seven more; in February, five more; in June, two. She'd get plinked two more times in separate incidents in 1969. In each instance, she was flying 80 to 90 knots at 50 to 800 feet above deck.

After each episode, she was put back together in theater by guys like Post 9095's Richard Cummings, a St. Louis kid who spent 22 months of his 20-year Army career in 'Nam as a helicopter mechanic and who played a key role in Mother Goose's most recent restoration.

"I just fixed 'em," he said, pointing with a grin at Fureigh. "He flew 'em, he broke 'em. They brought 'em in and I got to fix 'em."

In 1971, Mother Goose was one of 10 Hueys to be delivered to Udorn Royal Thai AFB in Thailand, from which she ran sorties into Laos until 1973 under the call sign White Horse. After her tour was finally completed, she was bound to Arkansas where Fureigh, who did not fly her in Vietnam, got to take the famous helicopter out for a regular spin.

"I was active duty in Vietnam 1969 to 1972, Army, helicopter pilot," he said. "The Arkansas Guard got an assault helicopter company, so I flew helicopters another 20 years in the Arkansas National Guard. We had eight Huey gunships and one of them was tail number 107, which is Mother Goose."

Veterans Chris Cummings (from left) post Commander Christopher Parent, and Robert Fureigh were instrumental in restoring Mother Goose. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Dwain Hebda)

FOUND HER WAY TO ARKANSAS

Somewhere in the late 1980s, with the Huey long gone from wartime use, Mother Goose found her way to the University of Arkansas Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock, which had an airframe and power plant program. But her days were numbered and by the time the chopper came to Parent's attention, she was earmarked for scrap.

Seizing the opportunity, Parent initiated paperwork with the appropriate agency and Mother Goose came home to the Little Rock VFW post in 2007. They placed her on her stand out front, nose dipped slightly, rotors out of alignment just so.

"Take-off attitude," Fureigh says with a glint in his eye. "I wanted the main rotor blade rotated a little bit. Secured cable to the front half of the main rotor blade and the support so that it's at 2 and 8 [o'clock] rather than at 12 and 6."

Although she has been in the post's possession for 15 years, Mother Goose remains the property of the U.S. Army. As such, the military levies conditions on the nonprofits that possess their retired aircraft to help ensure they are maintained and displayed in an honorable manner. Despite her iconic status with the members of VFW Post 9095, her condition deteriorated with time, the elements and other assorted incidents that resulted in damage.

"The cables became loose on the main rotor blades and caused a lot of damage. Just tore it to hell is what happened," Cummings said. "We had windshield damage, both skids were busted. Somebody put their foot through the chin bubble. Somebody put their foot through the doghouse, which is the plexiglass over the cockpit.

"She even had a couple of new bullet holes. That happened right out here; somebody shot her, driving by."

Mother Goose's shabby shape was more than just an eyesore, it threatened to evict the craft from the post's grounds altogether. When Parent got a call from his contact at TACOM, the Army's supply chain magazine wing, he knew they weren't fooling around.

"TACOM called me and said, 'You better get your a** over to that post and see what's going on with that helicopter because we're getting ready to lift the contract to move it,'" he said. "We were actually going to lose Mother Goose."

Katie Wetherington, a volunteer with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Military Student Success Center, paints the emblems on Mother Goose just as they were in Vietnam. Andy Wetherington, Katie’s husband, is a veteran and member of 9095. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Dwain Hebda)

RESTORING HER

Parent took the reins on the restoration project, co-piloted closely by Fureigh and Cummings. At each stage of the renovation process, they found more resources willing to step forward to offer assistance from mechanical repairs to fabrication and parts, to the paint job and insignia. While all help was appreciated, leadership notes the generosity of Nabholz Construction as particularly effective. The construction company provided expensive equipment and valuable manpower to lift the chopper off its pedestal, move it to a work area on post property and back again.

"Nabholz helped us out tremendously," said Wallace Smith of Garvin and a former post commander. "This is not an inexpensive item they're helping us out with. We are very grateful to Nabholz Construction for their assistance out here."

Mother Goose came down April 28, the start of more than 1,500 man hours of restorative work right down to the hand-painted Bounty Hunter insignia patches on the nose, white pentagon with red slash on the tail boom and Mother Goose lettering and artwork on the right co-pilot door.

By the time they were ready to put her back the morning of Sept. 29, she was once again immaculate and authentic save for lack of engine and weapons systems, which had been removed before arrival in 2007. During her White Horse campaign, Mother Goose sported two outrigged 7.62mm miniguns that flexed, a grenade launcher up front and a pair of seven-shot rocket pods firing 17-pound high explosive warheads.

Watching her lifted into place, complete with a time capsule aboard, were men and women as committed to protecting her as she had been in protecting so many.

"We've all learned from her," said Parent. "The old girl, when we got her down and power washed her, she just kind of moved like she was at the day spa. No one's gotten hurt by her; no one's lost their fingers or gotten stitches. She's enjoyed this. It goes back to the love affair that you have. I mean, this girl's been part of my life for 15 years."

THE MEMORIES

For guys like Cummings and Fureigh, who rode shotgun to Huey history, the memories the restoration project evoked were often more raw.

"She's rare; as Hueys go, she's rare, as all helicopters go, she's rare," Fureigh said. "She was involved in some heavy stuff. Heavy enough that Stan Cherrie had three magazine articles published about her in national publications. She's special to me because I flew one just like it in Vietnam. I flew 1,000 hours. Flew my a** off. I flew in the invasion of Laos in 1971.

"Just for comparison, from 2000 to 2007 in Iraq there were 30 helicopters shot down in seven years. We had 110 shot down in six weeks. Soldiers can't choose their war. We flew for each other and we flew for the grunts on the ground."

The evening of Sept. 29, a small crowd took their seats for the official dedication of the restored Mother Goose. An honored guest of the event was Jim Winemiller, originally of Newport now living in Heber Springs, who was drafted at age 18 and was part of Mother Goose's flight crew in Vietnam. Winemiller's remarks were equal parts history lesson and cathartic tribute to what the craft meant then and what she stands for today.

"War is hell; more people should respect what this means, what that flag means," he said afterward. "Cause there's too many people, right here at this ceremony, that's lost friends, or they know of people who have died for this flag and what this represents. We were all taught that we were fighting in Vietnam to save the United States from communism and that's the reason we were over there."

Winemiller estimates he logged 1,200 to 1,500 hours in helicopters during his time in the Army and Mississippi National Guard, enough to cost him his hearing and countless brothers-in-arms. He puffed with pride while noting no one was killed in action on Mother Goose, yet the incredible weight of knowing his standing here talking defies long odds, is enough to draw the tears out from under his aviators.

"The average life expectancy of a crew member, once the blades started turning, was 30 minutes. Either a mechanical failure would get you or a bullet. Thirty minutes," he said. "I've got a broken heart right now thinking about all my buddies who didn't come home that I sent home in a body bag. And then all of the American soldiers that I saw die over there. And to come back and our country didn't appreciate us. I hid the fact that I was veteran for over 20 years, I literally did.

"Now, I'm proud of the fact that I'm a Vietnam veteran. Seeing Mother Goose brings back hard memories, but it makes you smile knowing one of our birds hasn't been destroyed, OK? We lost too many in Vietnam. It's a healing process but it will never completely heal. Those memories don't go away."



