1. The type of fish featured in the film "Jaws."

2. A poker hand consisting of five cards of the same suit.

3. The rear of a ship or harsh in manner.

4. Not stale or spoiled.

5. A container for storage or part of your body.

6. A low, guttural, menacing sound made by a dog.

7. Snow that is starting to melt.

8. Emmett Kelly was a famous one.

9. A general tendency or course of events.

ANSWERS:

1. Shark

2. Flush

3. Stern

4. Fresh

5. Chest

6. Growl

7. Slush

8. Clown

9. Trend