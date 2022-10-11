Three people wounded in Little Rock shooting, police say





Little Rock police were investigating a shooting that left three people wounded on Booker Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to a tweet from the department.

Two of the victims were stable but still in critical condition after the shooting in the 2400 block of Booker Street; a third had non life-threatening injuries, the tweet states.

No further information was given about the victims, and no suspect was identified. Police plan to release more information when it is available, the tweet states.



