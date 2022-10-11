Troopers: 4 dead after wrecks on state roads

Four people were killed in crashes on state roads last week, according to preliminary reports from authorities.

A Mount Ida motorcyclist died Monday due to injuries sustained in a Friday afternoon collision on U.S. 270 in Montgomery County.

The Arkansas State Police said 57-year-old Everette Anderson of Mount Ida was riding a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle when he was rear ended by a 1992 Chevrolet pick up.

Anderson was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he died just before 7:30 a.m.

Troopers at the scene reported that roads were dry and the weather was clear.

Sarah Lynn Kelleher, 41, of Dover was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox when deputies say her vehicle crossed the center of the road. She veered into a ditch off Arkansas 164 in Pope County around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, they said.

The Pope County sheriff’s office said the Chevrolet continued moving in the ditch and collided with “approximately six mailboxes and a culvert.”

Deputies said roads were dry and the weather was clear.

A pedestrian was fatally stuck on Perry Street in Phillips County around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to an state police report.

Louis Bennett, 66, of Helena was struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe heading west, troopers said.

The driver of the Tahoe was not injured.

Roads were dry and the weather was clear.

A two-vehicle crash killed one and injured another in Stone County on Friday evening.

Ashton Woods, 33, of Fairfield Bay was driving a 2020 Kia Soul north on Arkansas 263 when troopers said a 2022 Toyota Tundra traveling north crossed the double yellow line and crashed into the Kia.

The other driver, a 24-year-old man from Prim, was taken to UAMS in Little Rock to be treated for his injuries, according to the report.

Troopers said roads were dry and the weather was clear.

Over 450 people have died due to crashes on state roads this year, according to reports filed with the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.